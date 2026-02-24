Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Forecast: Growth from USD 5.32 Billion in 2025 to USD 12.39 Billion by 2035

ottawa, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size stood at USD 5.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.39 billion by 2035, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

What is Meant by Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging?

Pharmaceutical glass packaging refers to the use of specialized, inert, and non-reactive glass containers such as vials, ampoules, syringes, and bottles to store, protect, and deliver medications. It is designed to maintain drug stability, sterility, and safety, providing a robust barrier against contamination, moisture, light, and oxygen while allowing easy inspection of contents. Glass is highly preferred because it does not leach chemicals or react with contents, ensuring the efficacy of vaccines, biologics, and other liquid injectables.

Major European Government Initiatives for the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry:

Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR): This regulation mandates that all packaging, including pharmaceutical glass, must be recyclable by 2030 and sets specific waste reduction targets per capita for EU Member States. European Green Deal: This overarching framework introduces new guidelines to reduce the environmental footprint of pharmaceutical production, specifically influencing the eco-design and disposal of primary glass packaging. EU Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform (Pharma Package): This comprehensive update aims to make medicines more environmentally sustainable while streamlining the regulatory framework to ensure faster market access for products in compliant packaging. Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP): This initiative drives the transition toward a closed-loop system for glass by promoting the reuse of containers and enhancing the collection of high-quality glass cullet for manufacturing. Critical Medicines Act: This proposed act focuses on bolstering supply security for essential medicines, which includes securing the supply of critical primary packaging materials like medical-grade borosilicate glass. EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) Reform: This policy impacts glass manufacturers by incentivizing the shift to low-carbon production technologies, such as electric or hybrid furnaces, to reduce CO2 emissions in the energy-intensive glass-making process. European Health Data Space (EHDS): This initiative fosters digitalization across the supply chain, enabling better traceability and transparency of pharmaceutical packaging through a unified digital health infrastructure. Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD): This directive requires advanced traceability systems on primary and secondary packaging, such as serialized codes on glass vials, to prevent counterfeit drugs from entering the legal supply chain. Clean Industrial Deal: This initiative provides funding and policy support to help energy-intensive sectors like glass manufacturing transition to sustainable energy sources while remaining competitive globally.



What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

High-End Demand for Injectables: The rise in biopharmaceuticals, GLP-1 therapies, and vaccines is boosting demand for vials, syringes, and ampoules, which offer superior sterility and chemical resistance.

The rise in biopharmaceuticals, GLP-1 therapies, and vaccines is boosting demand for vials, syringes, and ampoules, which offer superior sterility and chemical resistance. Sustainability and Innovation: Manufacturers are investing in reducing the carbon footprint of production, adopting electric furnaces, and designing lighter-weight glass, although this remains energy-intensive.

Manufacturers are investing in reducing the carbon footprint of production, adopting electric furnaces, and designing lighter-weight glass, although this remains energy-intensive. Regulatory Compliance & Security: Stringent EU regulations, such as the Falsified Medicines Directive, are driving demand for smart, tamper-evident, and counterfeit-proof glass packaging.



What is the Potential Growth Rate of The Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry?

The Europe pharmaceutical glass packaging industry is projected to experience solid growth, driven by the rising demand for injectables/prefillable syringes, chronic disease management, and stringent packaging requirements, which fuel the growth of the market. Rising demand for biologics, an increase in self-medication trends, and demographic shifts are driving higher pharmaceutical usage. Germany is expected to be a major contributor to the growth, with high demand for advanced, safe packaging solutions.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5982

Country Analysis

Germany Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Growth Trends

The German pharmaceutical glass packaging industry is expected to experience significant growth, driven by high demand for safe, sustainable packaging, strict regulatory standards, increased demand for injectables/biologics, and a strong emphasis on recycling and eco-friendly materials. Innovation in high-grade, chemically inert glass, alongside the adoption of automated, high-precision production, enhances product safety and reduces contamination risks, further fueling the growth and expansion of the market.

UK Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Growth Trends

The UK pharmaceutical glass packaging market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand for sterile, inert, and high-quality packaging for biologics, injectables, and vaccines. The market is supported by strict regulatory standards and increasing investments in healthcare, with a strong focus on Type I borosilicate glass and sustainable packaging solutions to ensure safety and longevity. Health organizations such as the EMA continue to enforce strict standards for packaging materials to prevent contamination, favoring glass for its superior stability, further supporting the growth.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Product Type Insights

Which Product Type Segment Dominates the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

The bottles segment dominated the market in 2025, due to their extensive use in oral liquids, syrups, biologics, and specialty formulations. Demand is supported by strict regional drug safety regulations, strong growth in chronic disease treatments, and increasing production of liquid medicines. Manufacturers prefer glass bottles for their excellent chemical inertness, superior barrier properties, and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations, ensuring long-term stability.

The ampoules segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, as they are widely utilized for sterile injectable drugs and vaccines, benefiting from Europe’s advanced hospital infrastructure and high immunization rates. Their hermetic sealing capability minimizes contamination risk and supports precise dosing. Rising demand for biologics, emergency medicines, and single-use injectable therapies continues to expand production volumes, while innovations in break-resistance and tamper evidence improve usability and safety.

Glass Type Insights

How Did Type I Segment Dominate the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

The type I segment dominated the market in 2025, due to its superior hydrolytic resistance and ability to store highly sensitive and parenteral drugs. European pharmaceutical companies prefer this glass for biologics, vaccines, and high-value injectables. Increasing R&D in complex drug formulations, along with regulatory emphasis on product stability and purity, strongly drives demand for Type I containers across sterile manufacturing lines.

The type II segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, as it is used for less chemically aggressive formulations and certain acidic or neutral parenteral drugs. The segment remains relevant due to its cost-effectiveness compared with Type I, while still offering good resistance properties. Growing generic drug manufacturing and high-volume injectable production across Europe sustain stable demand for Type II packaging formats.

Drug Type Insights

Which Drug Type Segment Dominates the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market?

The branded drugs segment dominated the market in 2025, as innovator companies prioritize high-quality, premium packaging to maintain drug efficacy and regulatory compliance. Growth in specialty medicines, biologics, and patented therapies across Europe increases the need for superior barrier performance. Glass packaging plays a critical role in preserving product stability and supporting global export requirements.

The generic drugs segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, due to rising healthcare cost pressures and expanding substitution policies across European countries. Manufacturers seek reliable yet economical packaging options to support competitive pricing while maintaining safety standards. Increasing demand for injectables and oral liquids in public healthcare systems continues to stimulate steady growth.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry

In September 2025, at Labelexpo Europe 2025, Avery Dennison introduced new product lines focusing on circularity, connectivity, and safety, including AD CleanFiber™ paper labels certified for clean recycling and an expanded AD CleanGlass™ wash-off portfolio. The company also debuted the Infinity Collection for premium aesthetics and UV Barrier Materials for pharmaceutical applications, alongside integrating RFID and NFC technology into prototypes for transparency.

Join now to access the latest packaging in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Top Companies in the Europe Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Schott Pharma AG & Co. KGaA : Specializes in high-end borosilicate glass vials, ampoules, and prefillable syringes designed for sensitive biologics.

: Specializes in high-end borosilicate glass vials, ampoules, and prefillable syringes designed for sensitive biologics. Gerresheimer AG : Offers a broad portfolio of Type I, II, and III glass containers, including specialty "Ready-to-Fill" syringes and vials.

: Offers a broad portfolio of Type I, II, and III glass containers, including specialty "Ready-to-Fill" syringes and vials. Stevanato Group : Focuses on high-precision glass tubing conversion and the widely adopted EZ-fill® ready-to-use packaging platform.

: Focuses on high-precision glass tubing conversion and the widely adopted EZ-fill® ready-to-use packaging platform. SGD Pharma : Produces premium molded and tubular glass vials with specialized internal surface treatments for enhanced drug stability.

: Produces premium molded and tubular glass vials with specialized internal surface treatments for enhanced drug stability. Bormioli Pharma S.p.A. : Provides integrated glass packaging systems, combining Type I, II, and III containers with advanced closure solutions.

: Provides integrated glass packaging systems, combining Type I, II, and III containers with advanced closure solutions. Ardagh Group S.A. : Manufactures a variety of recyclable pharmaceutical glass bottles and jars using sustainable, low-carbon furnace technology.

: Manufactures a variety of recyclable pharmaceutical glass bottles and jars using sustainable, low-carbon furnace technology. Nipro Corporation : Features a vertically integrated supply chain for borosilicate glass vials and Direct-to-Fill (D2F™) syringe systems.

: Features a vertically integrated supply chain for borosilicate glass vials and Direct-to-Fill (D2F™) syringe systems. Vetter Pharma : Operates as a specialist in the aseptic filling of glass syringes and cartridges rather than a raw glass manufacturer.

: Operates as a specialist in the aseptic filling of glass syringes and cartridges rather than a raw glass manufacturer. O-I Glass, Inc. : Supplies large-scale molded glass containers for the pharmaceutical market with a focus on durability and recyclability.

: Supplies large-scale molded glass containers for the pharmaceutical market with a focus on durability and recyclability. AptarGroup, Inc.: Focuses on drug delivery devices and specialized closures that integrate with primary glass containers to ensure dose precision.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Bottles

Vials (Small & Large)

Ampoules

Cartridges & Syringes

Others



By Glass Type

Type I (Borosilicate Glass)

Type II (Treated Soda-Lime Glass)

Type III (Regular Soda-Lime Glass)



By Drug Type

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Biologic



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5982

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Precedence Research Insights

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out:

U.S. Glass Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Flexible Packaging Adhesive Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

France Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Japan Packaging Machinery Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Repackaging Service Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Corrugated Automotive Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Barrier-Coated Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Bio-Based Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Plain Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Packaging Waste Management Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Track and Trace Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Single-Use Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Egg Boxes and Trays Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Corrugated Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Germany E-Commerce Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Corrugated Box Packaging for Electronics Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Reusable Cold Chain Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Polypropylene Corrugated Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)