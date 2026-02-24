Opus One Gold Corp Gets Positive Results from a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometry Study on Noyell Project, Zone 1 Gold Discovery

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to present positive results obtained from a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometry (LIBS) study from ECORE (ELEMISSION LIBS technology) on drill core recovered during its winter 2025 drilling project on Zone 1 on its 100% owned Noyell gold project, Abitibi, Quebec. This study is part of a metallurgical evaluation program aimed at acquiring a better understanding of Zone 1 gold association with other metals and minerals.

Opus One received the results of a ECORE study carried out on mineralized core from holes NO-25-07 and NO-25-13. The former is a relatively shallow hole while the latter represents the deepest high-grade interval obtained on Zone 1 to date. The goal of the study was to identify mineralogical associations and correlations within the mineralized zones. In detail, Opus One wanted to identify which minerals are directly related to the precious metals as well as to clearly define alteration minerals and/or patterns within the zone itself and its periphery.

If you want to consult our 2025 drill results, please refer to our press releases issued on September 08, 2025, July 15 and 29th 2025, June 02, 10 and 16th 2025 and May 12, 21 and 26th 2025.

Results of the study (see figure) clearly indicate a strong relationship between precious metals (gold and silver which are always observed together) and sulphides minerals. The most abundant sulphide mineral is pyrrhotite followed by much less arsenopyrite and pyrite. Therefore, precious minerals are observed with or close to pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, quartz, ankerite, sericite and to a much lesser extent to albite. Quartz, ankerite, sericite and albite represent the alteration assemblage typical of Zone 1. These observations are good for the near surface mineralization as well as the deeper one.

Zone 1 is bordered by an alteration assemblage consisting of chlorite, Iron oxide, siderite and quartz. We note that the alteration pattern is quite different within the mineralized zone compared to its periphery.

Results of this study are quite encouraging. It appears that gold is found in a free state in association with several minerals and not encapsulated within a particular mineral. This hypothetically means that gold could be easily liberated during the milling process and recoveries could be high. Although metallurgical studies will eventually have to be completed to quantify the rate of recovery for the precious metals, this study appears promising for the future of the project.

Opus One is currently active in its drilling season. Numerous drill targets have been identified to infill and to extend Zone 1 in all directions and to test new areas in the western portion of the property where significant gold was reported in drill records in the 80’s and 90’s by previous operators. We would like the 2026 drill program, if weather cooperates, to be in the order of 13,000 to 14,000 meters of core in 26 holes. The permitting process is fully secured with 3 drill rigs currently working on the property.

ZONE 1 – LASER INDUCED BREAKDOWN SPECTROMETRY





DÉCOUVERTE ZONE 1 – SECTION LONGITUDINALE





2025 DRILL RESULTS





Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: Zone 1 on Noyell continues to deliver very positive news for gold. The completed LIBS study gives Opus One a real boost for the future. As a first mineralogical/metallurgical observation, it appears that gold encountered in Zone 1 is found in a free state, finely disseminated and in close proximity to sulphide minerals, therefore a potential good recuperation rate seems achievable should gold production ever become possible. Although more studies will be carried out to confirm our interpretation, things look very good for Noyell gold project as a whole.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O’Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

OPUS ONE’S NOYELL PROPERTY LOCATION MAP









PROPERTY GEOLOGY AND GOLD TARGETS





