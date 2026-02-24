Awin platform upgrade cuts campaign setup to minutes and delivers instant partner recommendations

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliate marketing platform Awin has launched a major platform upgrade, featuring smart partnership recommendations, customizable campaign dashboards and unified performance reporting without compromising on vital intelligence. The upgrades transform affiliate marketing activity into a more agile, efficient and scalable growth engine for businesses. Alongside these upgrades, the continued roll out of Awin’s AI chatbot, Ava, across more than 20 countries, delivers smarter, always-on support, boosting operational efficiency for its customers.

“These advancements strengthen the platform’s role as a valuable strategic partner for brands, helping them navigate affiliate marketing with more clarity and control, reducing campaign set up and partner research from hours to minutes,” said Adam Ross, CEO at Awin. “The enhancements address key operational and commercial barriers that our customers face when scaling their businesses. As investment in this space grows, we’re proud to continue delivering the tools that allow brands to seize smarter growth opportunities with greater transparency in one of digital marketing’s fastest-rising channels.”

The upgrades respond to evolving marketing priorities and concerns, which continue to center on ROI and budget management. Investment focus remains on demonstrating performance through measurement and gen AI-enabled marketing, emphasizing the need for efficiency and effectiveness.

Advanced recommendations for advertisers

Frictionless customized campaigns: Awin’s new Campaign Builder feature configures campaigns in minutes. With a few simple steps to capture core campaign parameters, such as goals, target audiences and preferred success metrics, the feature generates a customized campaign dashboard. Reduced campaign complexity and significant time savings give users clearer visibility into performance and greater control over their campaign execution.

Awin’s new Campaign Builder feature configures campaigns in minutes. With a few simple steps to capture core campaign parameters, such as goals, target audiences and preferred success metrics, the feature generates a customized campaign dashboard. Reduced campaign complexity and significant time savings give users clearer visibility into performance and greater control over their campaign execution. Goal-orientated partner matches through Awin’s diverse partner network: driven by the Awin Intelligence recommendation engine, the enhanced functionality surfaces the top four best matches based on campaign goal alignment, and a curated list of up to 250 relevant partner opportunities daily.

driven by the Awin Intelligence recommendation engine, the enhanced functionality surfaces the top four best matches based on campaign goal alignment, and a curated list of up to 250 relevant partner opportunities daily. Instant campaign insights: recommendations appear directly within the new simplified dashboard, guiding users on optimizations and identifying new opportunities to improve ROI. Key metrics such as average order value (AOV), commission, clicks and transactions can be viewed, approved or declined in one centralized interface, eliminating the need to jump between multiple reports or perform manual data exports.



Brand-led spaces and smarter product discovery for publishers and creators

Personalized storefronts: publishers and creators can strengthen their brand with customized storefronts. Paired with Explore search, users can quickly and easily add products from multiple categories to start earning, as well as enhance customer engagement and experience.

publishers and creators can strengthen their brand with customized storefronts. Paired with Explore search, users can quickly and easily add products from multiple categories to start earning, as well as enhance customer engagement and experience. Tracking transparency tools: new API updates add link status and tracking transparency features, providing real-time visibility into advertiser link health and the tracking methods being deployed.

Enhanced efficiency with AI assistant Ava

First launched in 2025, Ava is now available to all publishers and advertisers across more than 20 countries, including the US, UK, and Europe. Ava delivers instant responses to common platform queries. To date, it has resolved more than 80% of queries and reduced support ticket response times down to 30 seconds on average.

Awin is trusted by more than 30,000 customers, including global brands like Sephora, Samsung, and SharkNinja. For more information on how the upgrades support Awin’s customers, click here.

About Awin:

Awin is the all-in-one platform for smarter partner marketing to help you grow your business, your way.

For more than 25 years, Awin has been committed to building a stronger, smarter, and more sustainable ecosystem that delivers real value and meaningful impact. Our powerful technology, combined with our award-winning expert support, enables advertisers to scale confidently online and access new levels of growth. A diverse global network of 1 million partners – from influencers to emerging tech companies – helps brands discover, engage, and reward the right partners to achieve their marketing goals.

Our robust on-the-ground presence in 17 countries across 4 continents ensures personalized care, local insights and partnerships, no matter where you choose to grow. This means smarter partner marketing that’s simple, scalable, and built for results.

Learn more at Awin.com.

Awin's PR Agency

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

awin@rlyl.com