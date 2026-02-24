Dentsply Sirona and Burkhart Dental Supply Announce Expanded Distribution Partnership to Include Dental Technology Equipment

As of April 1, Burkhart Dental Supply will represent Dentsply Sirona’s full portfolio of dental technology solutions in addition to preventive and restorative solutions it already distributes. The expanded partnership is designed to give dental professionals more comprehensive access to the tools they rely on every day, combining digital technologies, clinical products, and local support to help practices streamline workflows and adopt new technology with confidence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, and Burkhart Dental Supply, a leading full-service dental distributor, today announced an expansion of their longstanding partnership.

Effective April 1, 2026, Burkhart Dental Supply will add Dentsply Sirona’s full technology portfolio to its offerings. This includes solutions such as the CEREC system and CEREC blocks, Primescan and Primescan 2 intraoral scanners, and extraoral imaging systems including Axeos and Orthophos, among others. These technologies build on the preventive and restorative products Burkhart Dental Supply has long provided from Dentsply Sirona, creating a more comprehensive, end-to-end offering for dental professionals.

By expanding access to Dentsply Sirona’s digital solutions through Burkhart Dental Supply’s extensive footprint and service infrastructure, the partnership is expected to help customers benefit from simplified purchasing, integrated solutions, and enhanced local support, reducing complexity as they invest in the future of their practices.

Driving Connected Dentistry Together

Founded in 1888 by Dr. William E. Burkhart, Burkhart Dental Supply has remained family-owned for five generations. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company operates branches across the United States, providing dental supplies, equipment, technology, office design, repair, and business consulting services to thousands of dental practices. Burkhart’s deep customer relationships, service expertise, and regional reach position it as a strong growth partner for technology-driven dental practices.

Dentsply Sirona has a long history with Burkhart Dental Supply, dating back to its early days as a distributor of Dentsply Caulk restorative products. Today, as dentistry undergoes rapid digital transformation, Dentsply Sirona remains focused on building strategic partnerships that enable dental professionals to adopt state-of-the-art solutions integrating devices, software, and people into seamless, secure ecosystems.

“Together with Burkhart Dental Supply, we are excited to help practices embrace the future of connected dentistry—a future where devices, software, and workflows seamlessly integrate from scanning to designing to manufacturing, making it easier for dental professionals to work efficiently and deliver exceptional patient care,” said Aldo Denti, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Dentsply Sirona.

"Burkhart is thrilled to expand our partnership with Dentsply Sirona," said Phillip Salerno, Director of Equipment, Merchandise & Technology. "The addition of their full technology portfolio will allow Burkhart to continue to provide our clients with innovative digital solutions and clinical products to help practices streamline workflows and deliver the best patient experience."

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

About Burkhart Dental

Burkhart Dental Supply is a full-service dental supply company founded on three major principles: integrity, knowledge, and our client’s success. In addition to supplies, we offer equipment and technology, service and repair, practice consulting, and office planning and design. We are a family and employee-owned industry leader proudly led by President Lori Burkhart Isbell, the fifth-generation granddaughter of Founder William E. Burkhart, DDS.

Visit www.BurkhartDental.com for more information about Burkhart’s product and service offerings.

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials. Due to the different approval and registration times, not all technologies and products are immediately available in all countries. Please reach out to a local dealer or sales representative for more information.

