Emerald Cruises Announces Emerald Kaia’s Two Godparents, as the Luxury Yacht Joins the Fleet in April 2026

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Cruises, a part of Scenic Group, has today announced two long-standing employees as Godparents of Emerald Kaia, which is now en route to the Mediterranean, with the inaugural season commencing from April 2026.

2026 marks Scenic Group’s 40 Years of Innovation. In recognition of this milestone, Emerald Kaia will be christened by two of the company’s longest serving and dedicated employees: Kim Scoular, Director of Operations, and Ray Gilbert, Senior Software Engineer. This acknowledgment of our long-serving employees reflects Scenic Group’s four‑decade commitment to put our guests experience and the team whose passion, expertise and dedication deliver life-changing memories with every journey.

Kim Scoular has almost three decades of experience with Scenic, starting as a reservations agent before embarking on a global career as a Tour Director. Today, Kim leads a dynamic operations team known for delivering seamless guest experiences and operational excellence, across the brand’s river and yacht fleet. “Being named Godparent of Emerald Kaia is an incredible honor and a deeply personal milestone in my journey with Scenic Group,” said Kim Scoular. “Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and I am proud to represent the many passionate people who bring these journeys to life every day.”

Since joining Scenic Group in 1998, Ray Gilbert has also played a pivotal role in shaping the IT infrastructure and digital platforms. His expertise has been instrumental in supporting guests, trade partners, and team members worldwide. “When I started with Scenic Group, I could never have imagined being asked to serve as Godparent to one of our ships,” said Ray Gilbert. “It’s a privilege to support the people and technology behind the scenes, and this recognition reflects the dedication of the entire team that keeps our ships and tours – running smoothly.”

Damien Thomas, Scenic Group Chief Operating Officer said: “For almost thirty years, Kim Scoular and Ray Gilbert have dedicated their passion, expertise, and loyalty to the Scenic Group family, helping shape our business into what it is today. Their naming as godparents of Emerald Kaia recognizes not only their remarkable individual journeys, but also the commitment and teamwork that define our collective success.

As we celebrate 40 Years of Innovation, it is fitting that Emerald Kaia is entrusted to two people who have helped drive our evolution – from a touring heritage to today’s contemporary luxury river and yacht experiences. It is a privilege to bestow this honor upon them.”

Emerald Kaia will be christened in June in Venice, Italy, during a special ceremony that will bring together Scenic Group team members, valued partners and guests, to officially welcome her to the fleet.

Emerald Kaia Joins the Fleet

On February 13, 2026, Emerald Kaia officially departed Halong Bay, Vietnam, marking her entry into the Emerald Cruises fleet. She will commence her inaugural Mediterranean season with an 11-day inaugural voyage from Cyprus to Greece on April 4, 2026.

Following the yachts’ Mediterranean season, Emerald Kaia will transit the Red Sea and Suez Canal in November en route to the Seychelles. She will sail from December 2026 to March 2027, exploring the breathtaking waters of the Indian Ocean and East Africa, with guests able to combine their luxury cruise with an immersive safari land tour.

Expanding the Emerald Cruises Yacht Fleet

Emerald Kaia is the first of three next-generation yachts joining the Emerald Cruises fleet. Purpose-built for up to 128 guests, new design features and luxury experiences include:

An all-new Observation Sun Deck featuring a spa pool

A reimagined La Cucina restaurant with an open kitchen and additional indoor/outdoor dining space

A new private dining experience, The Night Market Grill - exclusively for eight guests

Expansive suites and staterooms designed for contemporary luxury

Enhanced wellness facilities, including an indoor/outdoor gym equipped with state-of-the-art fitness technology and a diving platform



This expansion underscores Emerald Cruises’ ongoing commitment to luxury yacht cruising, underpinned by modern innovation and guest-led design.

Looking ahead, Emerald Kaia will be joined by Emerald Raiya in 2027 and Emerald Xara in 2028, bringing the total yacht fleet to five and continuing the brand’s evolution as a leader in luxury yacht cruising.

ASSETS: DOWNLOAD HERE

For 40 years, Scenic Group has redefined luxury travel, gaining global acclaim for its award-winning river cruises, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. With a portfolio of renowned brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours – Scenic Group offers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world’s most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours’ ultra-luxury river cruises span Europe and Southeast Asia, offering truly all-inclusive, five-star journeys that elevate the art of travel. On the oceans, Scenic Eclipse, The World’s First Discovery Yachts™, are pioneers in expedition and discovery cruising – blending exploration and indulgence with state-of-the-art yachts that allow guests to explore remote polar regions and remote destinations across all seven continents, all while enjoying world-class dining, extensive wellness experiences and personalized service. Launching in 2028, Scenic Ikon will join the Discovery Yacht fleet as a next-generation, ultra-luxury vessel designed for polar and warm-water exploration, offering elevated design, immersive experiences, and all-inclusive indulgence across 21 countries and 110 ports in its inaugural season.



Celebrating a decade of excellence in 2024, Emerald Cruises & Tours continues to expand its fleet of innovative ships on the world’s rivers and luxury ocean yachts. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in Spring 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean and Central America, Seychelles and Indian Ocean. Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in Spring 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald’s renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand’s first sailing on the Seine River, offering roundtrip cruises from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm-water destinations.



Scenic Group’s commitment to innovation and exceeding expectations ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime.



For more information, to view available sailings, or to secure space on an upcoming journey, visit www.scenicusa.com or www.emeraldcruises.com . Guests may also call Scenic at (844) 788-7985 or Emerald Cruises at (844) 428-8389 or connect with their preferred travel advisor. Hi-res assets may be requested with the contact below.

