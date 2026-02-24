Trigo Named ‘Top Supplier Retail’ at RETA Awards 2026

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigo, the leader in computer vision AI for retail, today announced it has been recognized as a ‘Top Supplier Retail’ at the 2026 Retail Technology Awards Europe (RETA). This marks the third time in five years that Trigo has received this prestigious accolade. The award recognizes Trigo’s role as the strategic technology partner for the German retailer Netto Marken-Discount, which took home the RETA 2026 in the “Artificial Intelligence” category.

Presented by the EHI Retail Institute, the award honors Netto’s implementation of Trigo’s AI-driven computer vision to add transparency to loss prevention and deliver a proactive, real-time strategy.

Proven Maturity and Real-World Value

The collaboration between Netto and Trigo has successfully demonstrated the system's maturity and its ability to integrate into daily operations. By leveraging existing store infrastructure, Netto transformed existing standard infrastructure into an intelligent, real-time loss-prevention system.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by the EHI Retail Institute,” said Daniel Gabay, Co-founder and CEO of Trigo. “Netto has been a phenomenal partner in pushing the boundaries of modern retail. This award demonstrates that our loss prevention Vision-AI is a proactive tool that provides instant operational value. Together with Netto, we set a new standard for how retailers protect their margins while simultaneously supporting their store teams.”

Seamless Integration and Real-Time Response

Trigo’s platform is designed to be frictionless for both the retailer and the shopper. The system remains unintrusive unless a discrepancy is detected, ensuring the shopping experience remains uninterrupted. Furthermore, the technology is built on a privacy-by-design architecture, using proprietary algorithms to process item movements and shopping interactions while maintaining anonymity in accordance with global standards.

The implementation delivers value across four key areas:

Proactive Prevention: Real-time assistance notifications, backed by clear, system-generated reference points, enable immediate, professional addressing of discrepancies.

Data-driven Insights: Beyond security, the platform provides a data foundation to optimize workflows, resource allocation, and future store concepts.





Driving Innovation in Everyday Store Operations

“AI solutions open up new opportunities for us – especially where they provide our store teams with tangible relief. With innovative digital applications, we create greater transparency, efficiency, and safety in the daily working routines within our stores. The RETA award confirms that we are taking a consistent and forward-looking approach to digitalization and developing solutions that support our customers as well as our employees alike,” says Christina Stylianou, Head of Corporate Communications at Netto. The RETA 2026 win reinforces Trigo’s position as a trusted Vision-AI partner for global retailers looking to digitize their physical stores effectively and responsibly.

About Trigo

Trigo Vision is a world leader in Computer Vision AI technology that works with leading retailers to tackle some of the sector’s most complex challenges. Powered by proprietary technology, Trigo’s platform processes over 5 million shopping activities every month with unmatched accuracy while maintaining a strict privacy-by-design approach. The Company’s CVaaP (Computer Vision as a Platform), which has earned Trigo recognition on the Forbes AI50 list, offers vision-based, data-driven advanced retail solutions, including loss prevention, autonomous stores, and more. Trigo has global offices in Europe, UK, the U.S. and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.trigoretail.com.

About Netto Marken-Discount

With around 4,400 stores, over 88,500 employees, 21.5 million customers weekly, and a turnover of €17.6 billion, Netto Marken-Discount is one of the leading companies in the food retail sector. With around 5,000 items and a focus on fresh produce, Netto offers the largest selection of groceries among discount retailers. Netto is a PAYBACK partner: Points can be collected in all Netto stores, in the Netto online shop, and at netto-reisen.de. Taking responsibility is part of Netto's corporate culture – the company focuses on four key areas: social and community engagement, fair cooperation, responsible use of resources, and aligning its purchasing strategy with sustainability principles. Netto is a partner of WWF Germany: In addition to expanding and promoting its more sustainable private-label product range, Netto is also working on key issues such as climate protection, biodiversity, freshwater, and resources to further reduce its own ecological footprint. With over 5,700 trainees, the company is also one of the most important training providers in the German retail sector and prefers to fill management positions with dedicated talent from within its own ranks.