HydroGraph Receives US EPA and UK REACH, and EU REACH Regulatory Clearances for Commercial Scale Graphene Sales Activities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) has issued a TSCA Section 5(e) Order under Premanufacture Notice (PMN) numbers P-24-0086-87 for HydroGraph’s graphene materials described as graphene, turbostratic, 3-9 layers (P-24-0086) and graphene, turbostratic, ~32 layers (P-24-0087), authorizing manufacture, processing, distribution, use, and disposal in the United States subject to specified conditions.

The Company also announced that it has received confirmation of its UK REACH registration (CAS No. 1034343-98-0; EC No. 801-282-5) and EU REACH registration (EC No. 801-282-5) for graphene, enabling commercial manufacture and supply within Great Britain and the European Union, respectively.

UK REACH requires manufacturers and importers of chemical substances to submit detailed technical dossiers addressing substance identity, safety, and environmental considerations. HydroGraph’s successful registration reflects completion of the required submission and review process, providing regulatory clarity for customers operating in the UK market. HydroGraph’s registration, issued under the UK Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (UK REACH) framework and confirmed by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), is listed under registration number UK-01-8788107436-0-0006.

EU REACH registration similarly requires submission of comprehensive substance identity, safety, and environmental data under the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) regulatory framework. Completion of this process provides HydroGraph with regulatory authorization to support customer scale-up activities across EU member states. HydroGraph’s registration is listed under registration number 01-2120768618-38-0012.

In the United States, the EPA’s issuance of the Section 5(e) Order establishes the regulatory framework governing commercial manufacture and use of the Company’s graphene materials. The Order outlines specific conditions related to manufacturing, processing, workplace protections, distribution, environmental release controls, and record keeping requirements.

The Order is effective upon expiration of the applicable review period and enables HydroGraph to proceed toward commercial manufacture in the United States in accordance with its terms. The Company is working with its regulatory advisors and anticipates next procedural steps, including final administrative actions required prior to full commercial commencement.

“Securing regulatory clearances in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union represents three key milestones for HydroGraph that meaningfully expand our commercial markets,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “With US EPA authorization and both UK and EU REACH registrations now in place, we can pursue expanded revenue-generating agreements and support customer scale-up for Fractal Graphene applications across North America and Europe.”

HydroGraph maintains a growing presence in the United Kingdom through its Manchester-based technical team and its collaboration with the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC). The Company continues to conduct application development and validation work in partnership with UK manufacturers across polymer, composite, and advanced materials sectors.

The UK market also represents the initial participation base for HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program, which establishes a qualified network of compounders capable of processing Fractal Graphene™ into commercial thermoplastic formulations. With regulatory registration confirmed, these partners and associated customers are positioned to progress development programs toward expanded commercial volumes.

HydroGraph is currently engaged in multiple ongoing commercial development initiatives with UK customers focused on lightweighting, mechanical enhancement, and functional performance improvements in polymer systems. The UK REACH registration enables these projects to advance under a fully compliant regulatory framework.

The addition of EU REACH registration further enables HydroGraph to advance similar commercial development initiatives with European customers seeking graphene-enhanced performance solutions in polymers, composites, coatings, energy storage, and advanced materials applications.

In the United States, the EPA Order provides defined operating conditions for the use of HydroGraph’s graphene materials, supporting customer engagement in battery, energy storage, coatings, polymers, and advanced material applications consistent with the Order’s permitted uses.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

