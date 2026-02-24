Titan.ium Demonstrates Advanced Technologies Enabling Network Operators Modernization

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform LLC, a global leader in signaling, routing, and network intelligence software, today announced its participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 from March 2-5 in Barcelona, Spain where the company will showcase its network infrastructure technologies for network operators that support their modernization initiatives.

At MWC 2026, Titan.ium will demonstrate its broad portfolio of cloud-native signaling, 5G Core, and multi-protocol Number Portability solutions, while introducing the next evolution of its Titan platform enabling operators to evolve their infrastructure at their own pace.

“Operators are faced with the challenge of modernizing networks without risk to service continuity,” said Patrik Rokyta, chief technology officer, Titan.ium. “Titan.ium’s approach presents a practical path to cloud-native evolution along with long-term support for legacy-critical network functions. Rather than forcing disruptive migration, we are focused on bridging modernization and operational stability so operators aren’t forced into rip-and-replace migrations.”

Titan.ium’s presence at MWC 2026 centers around modernizing networks, advancing automation, and strengthening security for its network operator customers.

Modernization: Enabling operators to upgrade their infrastructure with cloud-native solutions that deliver scalability, customization, and faster time-to-market. Automation: Simplifying network operations with intelligent tools that reduce complexity and operational costs. Security: Safeguarding next-generation networks with advanced, proactive protection against evolving threats.





Titan.ium’s booth at MWC 2026 will feature live demonstrations of its cloud-native Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) , 5G Core Solutions , and multi-protocol Number Portability Solution . These technologies exemplify Titan.ium’s innovative approach to addressing the pressing challenges of modern telecommunications helping operators to transition to cloud-native infrastructure and achieve optimal network performance and differentiation.

Titan.ium will also introduce the next evolution of its Titan platform that will provide a long-term solution for operators to continue supporting network functions less suited to cloud-native infrastructure but also enable operators to migrate their core network at their own pace on a modern and secure platform.

Attendees are invited to visit Titan.ium during the event at Hall 2, Stand 2G11. To schedule a private demo, or meet with technical experts and leadership during MWC 2026 visit Titan.ium at MWC .

About Titan.ium Platform LLC

Titan.ium Platform LLC is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies – including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers – Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, visit https://titaniumplatform.com.