Manatt Builds Financial Services and Fintech Offerings with Addition of Partner in New York Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Financial Services Partner Ivor C. Wolk to the Firm’s New York office. With over three decades of experience spanning private investment funds, fintech platforms, alternative investments and financial regulation, Wolk advises asset managers, fintech companies and financial institutions on the formation and operation of private investment vehicles, regulatory compliance, securities law, product structuring and complex financing transactions.

“As today’s financial services landscape is reshaped by investor demands for creative new investment vehicles and increased capital being allocated to private markets, our team is uniquely positioned to advise fintech lenders, digital asset managers, banks and other alternative investment platforms on how to navigate and capitalize on today’s evolving environment,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “Ivor’s arrival is the latest example of how we continue to invest in top talent to help our clients innovate and thrive in this dynamic market.”

At Manatt, Wolk will strengthen the Firm’s fintech and private market alternative investment offerings, advising domestic and international clients on complex regulatory, product structuring and compliance matters, including issues arising under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. This work includes registration and exemption, compliance program design and ongoing regulatory obligations as well as counseling clients on SEC examinations and enforcement risk.

“Manatt has built a national reputation for advising clients at the forefront of financial services innovation—from fintech platforms and consumer finance to bank regulatory and transactional matters,” said Craig Miller, Partner and Leader of Manatt Financial Services. “Ivor’s deep understanding of product structuring, regulatory strategy and platform innovation enhances our ability to support private funds, fintech lenders and alternative investment platforms with the integrated, business-minded counsel they need to bring products to market and navigate regulatory complexity.”

Having held senior leadership positions as general counsel at Willow Wealth (formerly Yieldstreet), a registered investment adviser and broker dealer digital platform, and NewOak Capital, a financial services company, Wolk has extensive experience overseeing legal, operational and compliance functions and guiding companies through product innovation and regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, he has deep experience developing novel investment products, supporting product design and go-to-market strategy for investment platforms and robo-advisers. He has structured a wide range of private investment vehicles—including private credit, private equity, real estate, venture capital, hedge and art equity funds, among other alternative investment structures and digital asset offerings—while ensuring compliance with securities laws and SEC and FINRA regulations. Wolk also has experience working with investment managers and broker-dealers on fundraising issues and the implementation of strategic transactions. Earlier in his career, he served in senior legal roles at major financial institutions and practiced law at prominent firms, advising on securitizations, structured finance transactions and other complex financing arrangements.

“I was drawn to Manatt’s collaborative culture, integrated legal and consulting model, and its deep strengths in financial services, fintech and regulatory counsel,” said Wolk. “I look forward to working with the team as we continue advising clients across private funds and fintech platforms to structure sophisticated offerings, manage compliance and pursue new opportunities.”

Wolk is the latest addition to Manatt’s financial services team, joining other recent hires including banking and fintech Partner Gianna Ravenscroft, investment funds Partner Peter Tsirigotis, leading blockchain and cryptocurrency Partner James Williams and banking and regulatory Special Counsel Hope Adams.

Wolk earned his Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the University of Cambridge, and received both his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B., J.D. equivalent) and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

