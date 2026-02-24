Litmos Announces the Appointment of Eric Vermillion as Chief Executive Officer

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litmos, a leading AI-powered learning platform that helps organizations build skills, strengthen readiness and drive product adoption, today announced the appointment of Eric Vermillion as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This appointment builds on Litmos’ leadership in learning technology and reinforces its commitment to delivering greater customer value as learning becomes increasingly strategic to business growth.

Vermillion brings deep experience leading enterprise software companies through periods of growth, innovation and global scale. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations translate strong product foundations into sustained market leadership and measurable customer impact.

“Litmos has earned a meaningful position in the learning market through customer trust and product focus,” said Vermillion. “The care for customers, innovative thinking and clear commitment to measurable impact made the decision to lead this team an easy one for me. I believe Litmos is well positioned to extend its leadership, deepen customer value and continue advancing innovation in a rapidly evolving learning and technology landscape.”

Michelle Benfer, who led Litmos through a successful transition period as CEO, will continue to play a key role on the Board supporting strategic initiatives and guiding the company’s long-term vision.

Since its founding in 2007, Litmos has helped organizations accelerate onboarding, strengthen compliance and improve workforce performance through modern, high-impact learning experiences. The company was recognized as Training Industry’s 2025 Top Learning Management System and is consistently recognized as a G2 Leader across global markets.

About Litmos

Litmos is an AI-powered learning platform that helps organizations accelerate readiness, adoption, and performance across their entire workforce and customer ecosystem. Built for speed and simplicity, Litmos unifies employee, customer, partner, and frontline training in one modern platform. With AI-driven content creation, personalized learning paths, streamlined workflows, and advanced external training capabilities, Litmos enables companies to shorten onboarding, improve compliance, and drive deeper product adoption at scale.