Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) Carving Out Niche in Strong Healthcare Real-Estate Space

Healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) have emerged as one of the more resilient and structurally supported segments of the real estate market, driven by powerful demographic trends and evolving healthcare delivery needs. As the U.S. population ages and demand for long-term care services accelerates, skilled nursing facilities in particular are gaining renewed attention from investors due to their essential role in post-acute care and the relatively constrained supply environment that limits rapid new development. These dynamics have helped position healthcare REITs among the stronger-performing real estate sectors in recent periods, supported by stable demand drivers and long-term occupancy visibility.

Within this landscape, Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. is carving out a focused niche as an owner and lessor of skilled nursing and other healthcare-related properties. A self-administered REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties, Strawberry Fields is focused on pursuing growth through targeted acquisitions, long-term triple-net lease structures and partnerships with experienced operators to capitalize on the structural tailwinds shaping the skilled nursing real estate market.

About Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

For more information about the company, visit www.StrawberryFieldsREIT.com.

