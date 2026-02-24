Transcontinental Inc. – Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX : TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at 2:00 PM. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 11, 2026, in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2026 results. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Finally, the Corporation will host a conference call for the financial community on Tuesday, March 10, at 4:00 PM. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

Q1-2026 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Date : Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time : 4:00 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 Live audio webcast : Register Now! CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates

: March 10 to March 24, 2026 Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 Access code : 97114 # 2026 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS

2nd quarter

: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 9, 2026 4th quarter : Wednesday, December 9, 2026

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

