Altius launches Alti™, a Next-Generation Life Quality AI Companion, Redefining Human Optimization for the Future of Work and Healthcare

Key takeaways

Alti is a next-generation life quality AI companion and human optimization platform for employers and healthcare organizations.

Alti delivers measurable outcomes for people, including 96% reporting they feel better, 48% reduction in stress, anxiety and depression, and 40% reduction in chronic disease risk factors.

Organizations using Alti report 23% higher productivity, 15% higher retention, and more than 3x ROI in year-1 through improved engagement and optimized benefit utilization.





LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius today announced its official launch, founded by accomplished executives from Humana and Walmart, that makes the connection between individual wellbeing and business performance measurable, predictable, and scalable. Altius also announced the debut of Alti, a next-generation, AI-powered life quality companion designed to help organizations and healthcare entities measurably improve human wellbeing, engagement, productivity, and retention while optimizing the return on existing benefits and programs.

Built for employers, healthcare systems, and organizations, Alti addresses a growing crisis in workforce performance and wellbeing. Today, 77% of employees report being disengaged. Low productivity costs the U.S. economy an estimated $1.5 trillion annually, and replacing an employee can cost 50 to 200% of their salary (according to SHRM ). These challenges are compounded by rising chronic disease risk, declining mental health, and a widening trust gap between employees and leadership.

Altius has launched Alti to meet this moment with a pro-human approach to AI that elevates people rather than merely replacing them.

Introducing Alti: A Life Quality AI Companion for Human Optimization

Alti is not another wellness app or episodic engagement tool. It is an always-ready, private, and trusted AI companion that helps people improve their lives through natural conversation, deep science, and hyper-personalized, proactive guidance that is precisely tailored to each individual.

Alti serves as a platform for human optimization, helping individuals maximize their potential, resilience and value while realizing proven, measurable outcomes. Alti is built through an exclusive partnership with Syd Life AI, producer of clinically validated life quality technology used by hundreds of thousands of people across 26 countries.This technology analyzes and extracts data from 1.22 million global scientific research papers - covering 8.3 billion person-years of health data - and real-world evidence.

For individuals:

- 96% of users report feeling better

- 48% reduction in stress, anxiety and depression

- 40% reduction in chronic disease risk factor



For organizations:

- 23% increase in productivity

- 15% increase in employee retention

- 3x+ return on investment through within the first-year of use



Using conversational AI and relevant real-world data, Alti creates a dynamic digital twin of an individual’s life quality. It applies insights from more than one million scientific research papers to deliver precise, proactive coaching and guidance. This enables people to navigate challenges, optimize available benefits and resources, and make measurable improvements in overall quality of life.

A New Standard for Measuring Life Quality

At the core of Alti is a proprietary Life Quality Index that redefines how life quality is understood and measured. Unlike traditional tools that focus on a single dimension such as mental health or fitness, Alti evaluates life quality across nine interlinked dimensions and more than 700 key performance indicators.

This approach enables sustained engagement rather than one-time interventions and gives organizations the insight needed to drive real outcomes.

Altius: Human Optimization Infrastructure for Business and Healthcare

The launch of Alti also marks the formal introduction of Altius as a company.

Altius is an AI-native human optimization company delivering technology, intelligence, and advisory services. Their focus is to elevate human and organizational outcomes across the future of work and healthcare.

By combining conversational AI, deep predictive intelligence, and human-systems expertise, Altius helps organizations shift from reactive wellbeing efforts to continuous, measurable enablement at scale. The platform strengthens engagement, improves life quality, and unlocks the unrealized value of existing benefits, making human performance more discoverable, predictable, and optimizable.

“Organizations are investing heavily in AI transformation and employee wellbeing, yet results remain mixed and difficult to measure,” said Timothy State, Founder and CEO of Altius. “Altius and Alti were built to change that. Life quality is the foundation of performance and longevity - for individuals and organizations. With advanced intelligence, pro-active guidance and trust through privacy and deep science, both individuals and organizations can reach their optimal potential for impact.”

Built for a Pro-Human Future

As workforce transformation, automation, and AI adoption accelerate, Altius is focused on ensuring technology strengthens human generated value rather than eroding it. Alti is private, safe, always ready, and designed to earn trust through transparency, scientific rigor, and real-world impact.

The platform is initially targeted for U.S.-based employers, healthcare systems, and payers, with a foundation that supports global expansion.

About Altius

Altius is an AI-native human optimization company providing technology, intelligence, and advisory services to elevate human and organizational outcomes in the future of work and healthcare. The name "Altius" means "higher"—reflecting the company's commitment to elevating human experience and impact. Altius combines personalized behavioral AI, advanced predictive intelligence, and elite human advisory to make the impact of human potential measurable, predictable, improvable and regenerative - at scale.

Through its AI-powered life quality companion, Alti, and its broader predictive intelligence and advisory platform, Altius integrates conversational AI, human systems, and scientific insight to improve life quality, strengthen engagement, boost productivity, and optimize benefits ROI. Altius is pro-human by design, outcomes-driven, and focused on creating durable value for both people and organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.altiusco.com .

Media Contact

Victoria Guimarin

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations for Altius