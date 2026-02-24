Preql Named a Cool Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI for Financial Planning & Analysis Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preql AI, an enterprise data platform designed to make fragmented data AI-ready, announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI for Financial Planning & Analysis report.

We believe, Preql was recognized for its approach to autonomously discovering, cleaning, and semantically unifying enterprise data across fragmented systems, which enables organizations to deploy production AI faster without costly data migrations or multi-year consulting engagements.

For most enterprises, the barrier to AI isn't the models — it's the data. Critical business data is scattered across dozens of disconnected systems, from ERP platforms and core banking systems to legacy mainframes, riddled with conflicting definitions and unresolved entities. Traditional modernization efforts require years of work and millions in investment, leaving AI initiatives stalled at the proof-of-concept stage.

Preql was purpose-built to solve this problem. Its AI agents autonomously map data relationships, resolve entity conflicts, and construct a governed, queryable semantic layer. This creates a trusted intermediary between AI applications and enterprise data, which allows organizations to accelerate their AI roadmaps and unlock high-value initiatives that were previously blocked by data quality and governance gaps.

The platform is trusted by organizations including MLB Network, Cross River Bank, and Hearst Corporation, and is deployed across financial services, media, and enterprise environments with complex compliance requirements.

“Enterprises today are overwhelmed by data fragmentation and bottlenecks between technical teams and business stakeholders,” said Leah Weiss, Founder and Co-CEO of Preql AI. “We built Preql AI to eliminate that friction, enabling organizations to securely access trusted data and generate business-ready insights in real time. Being named a Gartner Cool Vendor validates our mission to make data more accessible, governed, and actionable.”

Preql integrates across existing infrastructure, such as ERP systems, data warehouses, and internal applications, inheriting and enforcing existing security policies and access controls. Business owners validate definitions through human-in-the-loop workflows, with all changes version-controlled and fully auditable.

Source: Gartner, Cool Vendors in AI for Financial Planning & Analysis, Alex Levine, et al., 28 January 2026.

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication.

About Preql AI

Preql AI is the first agentic semantic layer purpose-built for enterprise finance teams. Its AI agents embed directly into existing data infrastructure to autonomously map, clean, and govern fragmented data, creating a single trusted layer that business users and AI applications can query securely and instantly. Visit preql.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60bca325-14dc-4ca9-a627-89f59d1575ea