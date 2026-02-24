REQ Expands to Phoenix as the Southwest Emerges as a National Hub for AI, Chip Manufacturing, and Critical Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Phoenix and the broader Southwest rapidly become one of the nation’s most important hubs for data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, AI-driven innovation, and advanced infrastructure, award-winning agency REQ today announced the expansion of its public relations team into the Phoenix market, marking a major milestone in the firm’s five-year trajectory of growth and transformation.

REQ’s expansion into Phoenix reflects both the region’s rising influence in the technology and public sector ecosystem and the agency’s increasing role in helping organizations navigate complex, high-stakes communications at the intersection of innovation, policy, and growth. The Phoenix-based team joins REQ as part of a realignment within their joint parent company, Agital, bringing deep local expertise at a moment when Arizona is attracting unprecedented investment across microelectronics, energy, AI, and next-generation development.

“This expansion is part of our strategic growth plan to support clients in key U.S. innovation hubs such as Phoenix,” said Katie Hanusik, EVP and PR practice lead at REQ. “Bringing this talented and experienced PR and social media team into REQ deepens our strengths in B2B and B2G technology and expands our opportunities to support healthcare, nonprofit, and business-to-consumer clientele with smart, modern communications.”

Over the last five years, REQ’s PR team has evolved alongside the markets it serves, launching new service offerings, expanding sector expertise, integrating generative AI into communications workflows, and guiding clients through rapid change. Today, the agency supports organizations operating in fast-moving, critical economic markets, helping them build visibility, credibility, and trust as technology reshapes industries and communities nationwide.

Complementing REQ’s award-winning expertise in B2B and B2G communications across vertical markets including technology, cyber, financial services, investment, and infrastructure, the Phoenix team adds on-the-ground expertise in utilities, healthcare, real estate development, nonprofit initiatives, and community-based experiential PR, sectors increasingly intertwined with the region’s overall growth.

“This is a really exciting step for our team,” said Brian O’Malley, Phoenix-based vice president of public relations at REQ. “We’ve built strong relationships with clients and media across Phoenix and the Southwest, and that foundation allows us to deliver thoughtful, high-touch PR services across a wide range of industries—especially work that’s experiential, community-driven, and grounded in building affinity on a local and regional level.”

As the economic opportunities in Phoenix continue to attract global investment and attention, REQ’s presence in the region reinforces its commitment to helping organizations shape narratives that matter, locally, nationally, globally and at the intersection of technology and public impact.

About REQ

REQ is a leading B2B and public sector PR and marketing agency working with some of the most innovative and high-impact organizations in technology, healthcare, real estate, and financial services.

