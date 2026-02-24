Air Canada Recognized as One of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for 2026; the Eighth Time in Ten Years

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada was named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2026, the eighth time in a decade the airline has received this recognition.





"We’re proud to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. This award spotlights how our employees, resource groups, champions, leaders, and community partners work together to build a more fair, equitable, and inclusive future where everyone feels they belong," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

Air Canada continues to foster a more inclusive workplace and industry through strategic partnerships, employee-driven initiatives, and proactive outreach to diverse communities during recruitment:

Connecting with underrepresented communities to share aviation career opportunities.

Partnerships with Canadian organizations and specialty colleges to provide scholarship opportunities for underrepresented communities studying to be pilots and aircraft mechanics.

Establishing a robust internal governance structure that supports inclusion and belonging through all levels of the organization.

Celebrating the diversity of our workforce through Employee Resource Groups and Champions for inclusion.

Canada's Best Diversity Employers competition recognizes the nations' leaders in creating inclusive workplaces for employees from five underrepresented groups: women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and people who self-identify within 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. Employers are selected by the editors at Mediacorp based on submissions to the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

For more information on career opportunities with Air Canada please visit aircanada.com/careers. In addition to being named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2026, Air Canada has recently been named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 2026.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

