Brookfield Launches Radiant as first vertically integrated AI Infrastructure Company Through Merger with Ori Industries

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant, a Brookfield portfolio company within its AI Infrastructure Fund, today announced its merger with Ori Industries (“Ori”), combining Ori’s distributed AI infrastructure platform with Radiant’s global infrastructure capabilities and marking the company’s transition into full operations.

Radiant becomes one of the world’s first infrastructure companies engineered from the ground up to deliver integrated AI compute. Radiant’s access to scaled capital from Brookfield, alongside data center and energy development capabilities, enable it to enter the market to deliver vertically integrated and purpose-built AI factories.

Radiant enters its operating phase as the first compute deployment vehicle and second seed investment for Brookfield’s AI Infrastructure Fund (“BAIIF”). BAIIF provides Radiant with a direct pipeline to a $100 billion investment program for AI Infrastructure, ensuring the company has the long-term capital required to deliver a fully integrated, utility-scale ecosystem that unites proprietary software, sovereign compute, and powered land into a single, global AI utility.

Radiant’s infrastructure will be based on the NVIDIA DSX reference design, offering AI compute infrastructure for sovereign governments, select global enterprises and telecommunication providers under long term contracts. Radiant will continue to grow and operate the Ori Global AI Cloud for customers who need on-demand capacity and rapid deployment.

“We’ve designed Radiant to be the leading AI infrastructure partner to sovereign governments and large enterprises,” said Vishal Padiyar, Managing Director at Brookfield and Executive Chair of Radiant. “Radiant brings together the economics of infrastructure and the intelligence of software. By aligning long-term capital with leading edge innovation, we have created a unique platform that lowers the cost of compute while raising the standard of performance. It’s an approach designed for the realities of the AI economy - efficient, resilient, and built to scale.”

“We could not be more excited to continue the Ori journey through Radiant,” said Mahdi Yahya, Founder and CEO of Ori and President of Radiant. “For more than seven years, our team has been building toward this moment - designing software that could enable infrastructure for AI at scale. It was immediately apparent that Brookfield was the ideal partner for Ori. Through Radiant we can challenge the supply-demand imbalance that has defined AI since the release of advanced LLMs in 2023. With deep, structural advantages in capital costs, powered land, compute, and software, Radiant is building the infrastructure to enable a global age of abundance for AI."

Radiant, an NVIDIA Cloud Partner , will rapidly expand Ori’s integrated AI Cloud assets, through the addition of the latest generations of NVIDIA AI infrastructure through its partnership with NVIDIA. The Radiant AI Cloud utilizes the latest NVIDIA platforms—including NVIDIA Blackwell , NVIDIA GB200 NVL72l , and when available, NVIDIA Rubin . The Radiant cloud presently offers pre-configured bare metal offerings, GPU instances, as well as a variety of AI as-a-service offerings including Inference, Kubernetes, Fine-Tuning, Model Registries, and Storage.

“Brookfield recognized early that AI infrastructure would emerge as a new asset class as AI is becoming foundational to every sector of the global economy,” said Nico Caprez, Vice President of AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA. “Every nation will build the AI infrastructure required to develop and power its own intelligence. With Radiant as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Brookfield has brought together capital, power, and purpose-built AI systems to build and operate AI factories at global scale using NVIDIA DSX.”

Radiant is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company combining utility-scale powered land, long-term capital, and a proprietary AI infrastructure software platform. Radiant builds and operates AI factories for enterprises, telecommunications providers, and sovereign institutions, delivering scalable compute with utility-grade economics, operational resilience, and planning horizons aligned to the long-term demands of the AI economy.