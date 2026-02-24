GCM Grosvenor Raises $625 Million Structured Solution to Invest in Credit

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today the second close of its structured alternatives investment solution, bringing total capital commitments to $625 million. This vehicle offers investors an opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of credit secondaries investments, with flexibility to participate through equity or debt in a rated structure.

With nearly 40 years of experience, GCM Grosvenor’s credit platform manages approximately $16 billion for more than 170 clients. Spanning public and private markets, the platform covers the full spectrum of credit strategies and evaluates more than 1,000 investment opportunities annually. The firm’s disciplined underwriting approach and efficient execution enable the construction of diversified credit portfolios across market cycles, while offering investors multiple ways to access the strategy through a structured solution.

“Closing this structured solution demonstrates the strength and breadth of our credit platform,” said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. “Our scale, diversification and structuring flexibility are designed to meet the needs of a broad range of investors, including, but not limited to, insurance firms, who are seeking flexible and resilient ways to access credit opportunities.”

Evercore served as Structuring and Placement Agent, GRV Securities served as Placement Agent, and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected performance of GCM Grosvenor’s business and investment strategies. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in the “Risk Factors” section of GCM Grosvenor Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and GCM Grosvenor undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

