Hurricane Grill & Wings Debuts New Location in Lake Jackson, TX

Florida-Born Wing Brand Brings Signature Wings to Greater Houston Area

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Hurricane Grill & Wings and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the first Hurricane Grill & Wings in the greater Houston area, and the second location for the beloved wing brand in Texas.

Located in the Plantation Village shopping center, the new Lake Jackson restaurant offers guests a welcoming dining experience with a coastal twist, complete with a full bar and menu loaded with undeniable flavor. Celebrated for its award-winning wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs, Hurricane Grill and Wings creates an escape for guests to dig into a variety of dishes, from its fresh-never-frozen wings, handcrafted burgers, seafood dishes, and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce Hurricane Grill & Wings to Lake Jackson and extend our footprint in the state to include both the Austin and Houston markets,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Hurricane Grill & Wings. “We look forward to serving the community and creating a standout destination for locals to unwind, enjoy our one-of-a-kind wing flavor combinations, and what makes Hurricane Grill & Wings so unique.”

The new Lake Jackson Hurricane Grill & Wings is located at 401 This Way Street, Lake Jackson, TX 77566, and is open Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on Hurricane Grill & Wings or to find a location near you, visit www.hurricanewings.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 40 restaurants located across the United States, Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers, and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.hurricanewings.com.

