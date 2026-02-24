Wearable Devices Invests in the Future of AI: Leverages its Strong Cash Position to Launch ai6 Labs - Bridging Intent to Digital Reality

This initiative harnesses the Company’s robust resources, including more than $20 million raised in 2025, to lead advancements in next-generation neural AI ecosystems and the potential acceleration of key AI breakthroughs

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, recently announced the launch of ai6 Labs - the synergistic, closed-loop ecosystem dedicated to seamlessly bridging human intent with digital reality.

ai6 Labs pioneers a revolutionary neural AI ecosystem powered by non-invasive Electromyography technology and Mudra innovation. Unlike fragmented research efforts or isolated products, this integrated platform combines deep foundational research, commercialization, and rapid AI experimentation into a virtuous cycle that accelerates innovation, redefining touchless, intent-driven human-machine interaction and positioning Wearable Devices at the forefront of the next era in computing.

The ecosystem is built on three powerful, interconnected pillars:

The Foundation Layer : Establishing a deep-tech foundation by decoding human intent through advanced neural research. Powered by the Large MUAP Model, we are building a Brain-AI Bus - a high-speed neural data highway connecting biological intent to AI. By converting "neural bits" into machine-readable data this architecture deciphers intentions and behaviors to provide AI agents with deep user insights, creating a technological moat through scalable personalization and predictive interaction.



Revenue and Ecosystem Growth : Driving commercialization and revenue growth by transforming internal research outcomes into market-leading products - potentially enabling scalable monetization.



: Driving commercialization and revenue growth by transforming internal research outcomes into market-leading products - potentially enabling scalable monetization. AI Accelerator: Operating as a high-velocity innovation engine, testing bold AI concepts continuously across verticals such as agentic workflows, edge AI, and beyond – with the goal of rapidly graduating successful Minimum Viable Products into the product pipeline to minimize risk while maximizing breakthrough potential.

This virtuous cycle – where the foundation layer generates core IP, it is then being monetized through real-world products, and the AI accelerator fuels continuous innovation – has the potential to create unparalleled synergies, turning biological signals into actionable digital commands faster, more scalable, and more intuitively than ever before.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, said: "We're excited to pioneer ai6 Labs - the first true ecosystem bridging intent to reality. For years, we've led with Mudra's non-invasive technology while others were still conceptualizing. Now, seeing the market surge with AI wearable devices, seamless gesture control in extended reality (“XR”), and non-invasive Brain-Computer Interfaces advancements, it's evident the world has finally arrived at this vision. This is the perfect inflection point, and we're confident ai6 Labs will produce many exciting breakthroughs and lasting value."

Mr. Dahan added: “In 2025, we significantly strengthened our cash position, raising over $20 million. We plan to efficiently utilize these resources to accelerate key AI breakthroughs.”

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

