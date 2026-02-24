Airtory and ADWEB Partner to Launch Full-Scale Creative Suite Across Southeast Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtory, a global leader in creative ad technology, today announced a strategic partnership with ADWEB, Southeast Europe’s premier digital ad-tech agency. This alliance brings Airtory’s comprehensive product suite - including its platforms Airtory.com, SocialDisplay.com, and ADCTV.com—to brands and agencies across Greece, Cyprus, and Romania.

The partnership addresses the growing demand for "high-impact" rich media that can be executed with programmatic efficiency. By combining Airtory’s library of over 450 interactive experiences—including Skins, Interscrollers, and Sticky Headers—with ADWEB’s deep regional expertise and premium inventory, advertisers in these markets can now deliver compelling brand narratives that drive measurable engagement.

The Integrated Platform Suite:

Airtory : The core engine for programmatic rich media, offering 450+ interactive ad formats like Skins, Interscrollers, and 3D ads .

The core engine for programmatic rich media, offering 450+ interactive ad formats like . Social Display : A specialized tool that instantly recreates top-performing social media posts (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook) as high-impact display ads. This allows brands to extend their social reach into the open web without the cost of new content production.

A specialized tool that instantly recreates top-performing social media posts (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook) as high-impact display ads. This allows brands to extend their social reach into the open web without the cost of new content production. ADCTV: An interactive video advertising platform that transforms standard video into interactive, shoppable, and personalized CTV-ready experiences. It delivers universally compatible VAST/VPAID tags for all major CTV and OTT networks.





Unlocking Performance at Scale

Historically, managing complex creative required fragmented workflows and separate vendors. This partnership streamlines the entire lifecycle—from creation to real-time analytics—directly through ADWEB’s regional infrastructure. Advertisers can expect an average 25% increase in engagement compared to standard industry benchmarks, driven by Airtory's attention-engineered formats.

Leadership Perspectives

"In 2026, the quality of the ad experience is the ultimate differentiator," said Julian Frachtman, Co-Founder and CEO of Airtory. "By bringing our full suite—Airtory, Social Display, and ADCTV—to the ADWEB ecosystem, we are giving marketers in Greece, Cyprus, and Romania a frictionless path to creative excellence across every digital touchpoint."

Spyros Papageorgiou, CEO of ADWEB, stated: "The digital advertising landscape in Southeast Europe is evolving rapidly, and ADWEB's role is to ensure our partners are always ahead of that curve. This partnership with Airtory is a deliberate strategic move — one that gives us a best-in-class creative layer across display, social, and most critically, CTV. Interactive video is no longer a future conversation; it is where premium brand investment is heading right now, and ADCTV positions our clients to capture that shift before their competitors do. We are not simply adding another tool — we are redefining the creative standard for the region."

The partnership is effective immediately, with Airtory’s creative capabilities now integrated into ADWEB’s regional offerings.

About Airtory

Airtory is a world leading creative technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas. With a relentless focus on innovation, Airtory is transforming the digital advertising landscape through advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven insights. By streamlining every stage of the ad creation process, Airtory empowers brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies to significantly reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality. Seamlessly integrated with major ad servers, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and supply-side platforms (SSPs), Airtory sets the standard for next-generation ad creation, delivering measurable results at scale.​

About ADWEB

Founded in 2008, ADWEB is Southeast Europe's premier digital ad-tech agency, operating at the intersection of strategy, creativity, and performance. Headquartered in Athens, Greece, with operations across Romania and Cyprus, ADWEB delivers full-spectrum digital media solutions spanning programmatic advertising, influencer marketing, digital audio, and premium publisher management. With over 17 years of experience, 500+ brand clients, and a network of 300+ publishers, ADWEB is the trusted partner for brands and agencies seeking precision, innovation, and measurable growth across the region. Learn more at adweb.gr

Press contact:

craig@airtory.com