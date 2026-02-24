Worth Appoints Industry Heavyweights as New CFO and CRO to Accelerate Market Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worth , the fintech platform modernizing onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of fintech veterans, Keith Durden as Chief Financial Officer and Christian Miller as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic hires follow a landmark year in 2025, when Worth cemented its position as a dominant force in AI-powered financial infrastructure.

As Worth matures and expands its go-to-market strategy, Durden and Miller will play a pivotal role in building out its revenue and sales organizations. Their leadership will focus on addressing the growing demand from banks and fintechs for a clear, reliable solution in automated, AI-driven financial services. The appointment of a new CFO and CRO is a strategic move to prepare Worth for its next phase of global expansion and institutional adoption.

Durden, who comes from Stax, will join the Orlando team to oversee the financial rigor and data-driven modeling required to scale operations globally. His role is critical in ensuring Worth’s financial structure supports the continuous evolution of its technology and high application volumes.

Miller brings years of executive leadership experience across banking, payments, and fintech to Worth, where he will focus on building authentic relationships and delivering results for the company’s growing clientele. By expanding Worth’s revenue and sales teams, Miller will help scale the company’s AI capabilities—already delivering measurable value—to a broader base of enterprise customers across multiple industries.

“Worth’s mission is to modernize the foundational layers of financial infrastructure through automation and AI,” said Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and Co-founder of Worth. “With Keith and Christian joining our leadership team, we are positioning ourselves to scale responsibly and capture the increasing demand from financial institutions. Their deep expertise will be critical in driving our continued growth and providing exceptional value to our clients.”

About Worth

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah, Suneera Madhani and Jacques Fu, Worth is a leading fintech platform that automates onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, fintechs, payment providers, supplier financing and ISVs. Powered by the largest database of over 242 million small businesses, the all-in-one solution integrates workflow automation, Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), bank verification, fraud detection, and credit underwriting. This enables enterprises to onboard customers quickly and confidently. With deep insights into small business data, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue while fostering a more equitable financial ecosystem where enterprises and small businesses can thrive. For more information about Worth, visit www.worthai.com .

