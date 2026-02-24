Coder Listed in AWS “ICMP” for the US Federal Government

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leading platform for AI Development Infrastructure, enabling missions to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments, today announced the listing of its Coder Premium AI Developer Infrastructure solution in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to accelerate software build cycles, and adopt AI-assisted development workflows while maintaining strict security, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements. To meet these demands, agencies need a modern, secure, self-hosted development infrastructure platform like Coder that equips mission builders with centrally governed, high-performance development workspaces—enabling rapid capability delivery with embedded policy controls, guardrails, and comprehensive audit trails to ensure mission-critical workflows execute with full assurance across all classification levels.

With this foundation in place, agencies can accelerate mission software development, where 10x build velocity becomes a force multiplier, with comprehensive governance, modern workflow experiences, and end-to-end audit of all human and AI builds processes as a standard of their operating basis. They can also adapt rapidly by introducing new tools and version updates in minutes with less operating overheard using immutable terraform template controls across thousands of users, while optimizing infrastructure utilization to reduce waste, rationalize tooling, streamline container image “sprawls”, and return compute and human time to priority mission outcomes.

“Government engineering teams need a way to adopt AI-assisted development without sacrificing control over their infrastructure, data, or security posture,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. “By listing Coder in ICMP, we’re making it easier for federal customers to adopt a modern development environment platform that aligns with their security, compliance, and operational requirements.”

Coder is used today across all impact levels by those who serve and the system integrators that support them globally to deliver meaningful outcomes across a wide range of programs and missions.

Visit the website to learn more about how Coder works to support federal customers at https://coder.com/solutions/government .

About Coder

Coder is the leading open-source platform for AI development infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity, and AI governance and compliance. With Coder, enterprises and government agencies can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows—without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at coder.com .

