Havyn Launches Signature Hand Creams at Anthropologie

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havyn, the fragrance house pioneering allergen-free fragrance, is launching its bestselling hand creams at Anthropologie stores nationwide. Known for its allergen-conscious approach, Havyn creates scented products designed for those who have avoided fragrance due to irritation or ingredient concerns.

Havyn’s hand creams have developed a loyal following for their fast-absorbing, hydrating formulas and elevated fragrance profiles. The collection joins Anthropologie’s curated assortment of beauty and lifestyle brands.

At the core of Havyn’s hand creams is the brand’s rigorous standards. Each formula is crafted without the 82 fragrance allergens identified by the European Union as skin irritants, making Havyn the only fragrance brand to exclude all EU-listed allergens. This reflects demand for fragrance that can be worn by those with sensitive skin.

The cushion hand creams feature vegan collagen to support elasticity and ectoin to restore the skin barrier. Dermatologist and clinically tested on sensitive skin, they are available in three scents: 001 Hope (Peony, Rose, Pomelo), 002 Grace (Fresh Rain, Pear, White Lily), and 003 Wake (Ocean, Sage, Vetiver).

“Anthropologie is a destination for discovery, and their customer is open to brands setting new standards,” says CEO Christina Peng. “They’re thoughtful about what they bring into their homes and put on their skin, valuing design and ingredient integrity. This mindset mirrors our community who love fragrance but have stepped away due to sensitivities or ingredient concerns. They’re excited to rediscover fragrance through more health-conscious options that still feel elevated and refined. Anthropologie’s discovery-driven environment makes it a natural partner to introduce a new approach to modern fragrance.”

Launching at Anthropologie marks a significant milestone for Havyn and an opportunity to introduce a new standard of allergen-conscious fragrance within a retail environment known for discovery and design.

About Havyn

Havyn is a clean fragrance and beauty brand pioneering allergen-free formulations designed for sensitive skin. Founded by a physician and a beauty industry veteran, Havyn marries clinical insight with deep industry expertise. Havyn’s clinically tested formulas are made without the 82 EU identified fragrance allergens as well as parabens, phthalates, and suspected hormone disruptors. Rooted in the founders’ personal experiences with fragrance sensitivities, Havyn creates uplifting scents that prioritize skin health. Guided by a belief in fragrance as a vehicle for both personal and collective restoration, the brand supports skills training and employment pathways for survivors of trafficking and abuse.

