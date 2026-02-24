Arqit quantum-safe keys now available pre-installed for Confidential Compute on Intel-based NetSec Cards

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the availability of its encryption software pre-installed inside an Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX) trusted execution environment (TEE) on Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design-based accelerator cards. The result is confidential compute: trusted workloads, trusted networks, and trusted agents, even in shared or hostile environments.

Interested customers can enable quantum-safe confidential computing by contacting Arqit.

Intel TDX provides hardware‑enforced isolation of virtual machines (VMs) and containers to protect data during processing on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and onwards. Arqit’s software generates quantum‑safe encryption keys which are created on demand and consumed within the TEE created by Intel TDX, separating workloads in multi-tenant environments and from cloud operators. The keys are never stored or exchanged, and Arqit’s cryptography provides security now and against future threats, even a quantum computer. Every data packet can now be protected with quantum-safe keys by default, at line speed, utilising hardware-accelerated technology, from cloud to edge.

Enabling new high-growth security services for telecom operators and critical national infrastructure

This development supports a wide range of telecom and critical communications infrastructure use cases, allowing service providers to deploy advanced security capabilities for existing and new offerings, including:

Data sovereignty regardless of cloud or AI provider geography

Quantum-safe data in transit and in process

Secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)

High-speed quantum safe IPSec VPNs without latency

By embracing these capabilities, Telcos can differentiate their services and build new revenue streams while meeting the rising demand for post-quantum security and protecting ever more valuable digital assets by confidential computing across connected industries.

“Your data already outlives your cryptography”, said Scott Alexander, Chief Product Officer at Arqit. “Regulators and customers expect crypto agility today; quantum-safe trust across confidential compute and edge networks is how you secure and future-proof your data and communications.”

“Intel's market-leading security, built directly into our processors, provides the foundation for quantum-safe encryption in Arqit's solutions. Together, we are helping to establish unbreachable security as the standard for telco, government, and enterprise deployments,” said Cristina Rodriguez, VP and General Manager of Intel Network & Edge Group.

Arqit and Intel will demonstrate this technology at MWC Barcelona 2026, replicating a customer’s on-prem environment and showcasing a cost-effective, efficient, and scalable confidential compute solution. Network security is no longer “fast encryption” – it is “fast and quantum-safe encryption”, reducing business risk.

Come and see the demo at the Intel booth, Hall 3, 3E31 at MWC Barcelona 2026 starting on March 2, 2026

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world’s most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure, and requires no rip and replace of hardware.

Arqit provides a complete “Detect, Protect, Comply” solution for governments and enterprises that detects and inventories cryptographic assets, protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards transition to the post-quantum era.

Arqit’s primary product offerings are Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure™. Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecure™ protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography and contributes to establishment of confidential compute environments for complete data sovereignty.

Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024) and a multi-award-winner in quantum-safe security. For more information, visit www.arqitgroup.com

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: pr@arqit.uk

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk

