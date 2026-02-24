Resonate Announces Cortex, Driving the Marketing Campaign Lifecycle with Agentic AI for Superior Performance

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leading provider of predictive consumer intelligence, announced the launch of Resonate Cortex, the agentic AI marketing solution that helps teams build more precise, higher-ROI campaigns faster.

“Resonate Cortex makes the unknowable knowable,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “It isn’t just fast-tracking campaign planning to optimization, it’s grounding every decision in an individual understanding of who’s the best prospect today, what motivates them, and what they’ll do next, so teams can create more profitable campaigns customers will love.”

And in a marketing world dominated by automation, platforms and performance metrics, that shift from signals to people is exactly what teams have been missing.

Cortex combines AI and data to make marketing feel human

Marketing should be about people and relationships. But too often, modern marketing has become a game of dashboards, tactics, fragmented data, and disconnected tools. Teams spend more time chasing metrics than building resonance, while audiences get reduced to impressions and start feeling like targets.

Until now, the market has forced a tradeoff. Some AI tools accelerate outputs without true audience understanding, which leads to inefficient, broad audiences resulting in wasted spend. On the other end, there are data providers who offer fragmented activation of less-precise audiences resulting in missed demand and stunted revenue.

“Most marketers did not get into this job to chase dashboards, they got into it to understand and connect with people to build something that resonates,” said Dean de la Peña, VP of Product at Resonate. “Resonate Cortex brings the human aspects back into the craft. It helps teams do their best work and love the work again.”

Resonate Cortex is a purposeful, pragmatic approach to bringing speed and intelligence together to achieve desired campaign performance. By pairing automation with Resonate’s proprietary predictive consumer intelligence you gain precise targeting and right-now relevance for true brand and revenue growth.

“The teams winning right now are shipping learnings and taking action every week, not every quarter. But speed without knowing who you’re building for and why leaves you spinning in place,” said Mike Stone, Chief Strategy Officer at Wpromote. “Resonate Cortex is the first thing I’ve seen that closes that gap without sacrificing the depth of understanding our clients actually need.”

What teams will be able to achieve with Cortex

With Cortex, teams can leverage first party data, creative briefs and other relevant information to launch with confidence and continuously refine as performance and consumer dynamics change. Specifically, marketers will be able to:

Transform first-party data and briefs into blueprints – Instantly convert strategic documents and relevant data into goal-aligned audience segments and a campaign your customers will love.

– Instantly convert strategic documents and relevant data into goal-aligned audience segments and a campaign your customers will love. Bring your best audience to life – Gain more precise and differentiated audience recommendations and analyses that you can refine using your own words and launch in one click.

– Gain more precise and differentiated audience recommendations and analyses that you can refine using your own words and launch in one click. Stop targeting, start understanding – Personalize with purpose using what’s relevant now and next, so audiences feel less like targets and more like humans.

– Personalize with purpose using what’s relevant now and next, so audiences feel less like targets and more like humans. Ship once, convert everywhere – Go from ready to running with push-button delivery of better-aimed audiences across channels.

– Go from ready to running with push-button delivery of better-aimed audiences across channels. Act with foresight, adjust with insight – Optimize campaigns with digital engagement signals and Look-alike Modeling to dynamically identify your best customer and find thousands more like them.





“Resonate Cortex is how we turn predictive consumer understanding into our customers’ everyday advantage,” said Gernert. “When the unknowable becomes knowable, marketers can stop guessing and start building relationships at scale. That is when marketing feels human again.”

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence. For 18 years, Resonate has been on the forefront of AI and data science, recognizing early on that the industry's problem was never "more data," but the critical inability to capture the unobservable 'why' behind consumer decisions. Our proprietary data infrastructure is purpose-built to decode human motivations at scale, enabling brands to move beyond simple observation. Resonate transforms this deep consumer understanding into predictable action, giving our customers the definitive understanding needed to confidently find their next best customers, maximize growth, and drive measurable loyalty across every stage of the funnel.

