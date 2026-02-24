Next-Generation Tax and Accounting Platform Launches for Asset-Intensive Industries

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of financial software solutions for asset-intensive companies, today announced the general availability of PowerPlan NXT, its next-generation tax and accounting platform. PowerPlan NXT represents the evolution of more than 30 years of industry-proven functionality, now enhanced with AI-powered capabilities and built on SaaS architecture.

Built for Asset-Intensive Financial Management

PowerPlan NXT unifies the entire asset lifecycle on a single platform — from capital project planning and asset accounting to tax, lease management, budgeting, and regulatory compliance. It reduces close cycles, improves data quality, and keeps finance, tax, and regulatory teams aligned across field-to-finance workflows. The result is lower audit risk and the visibility teams need to move faster without sacrificing accuracy.

“PowerPlan NXT is a major step forward for large enterprises navigating growing accounting complexity,” said Raphael Shure, CEO of PowerPlan. “Our customers manage some of the most complex, mission critical asset portfolios in the world, and NXT gives them the speed, clarity, and continuous innovation they require for financial success.”

PowerPlan customers collectively manage more than $4 trillion in property, plant, and equipment across over 200 organizations in utilities, oil and gas, telecommunications, transportation, and other asset-intensive industries. The company maintains a 99% customer retention rate, reflecting deep partnerships built on domain expertise and continuous innovation.

Key platform capabilities include:

AI-driven workflow accelerators that proactively identify incomplete project data, missing retirements, and other asset data gaps before they create roadblocks for accounting and tax processes.

that proactively identify incomplete project data, missing retirements, and other asset data gaps before they create roadblocks for accounting and tax processes. Natural language insights that let finance, tax, and regulatory teams ask plain English questions and get instant answers about their data.

that let finance, tax, and regulatory teams ask plain English questions and get instant answers about their data. Enterprise-grade security and compliance controls designed for regulated industries managing sensitive financial data.

and compliance controls designed for regulated industries managing sensitive financial data. Continuous quarterly updates that deliver new features and innovations, maintain compliance with regulatory changes, and deliver security enhancements without disruptive upgrade projects.

that deliver new features and innovations, maintain compliance with regulatory changes, and deliver security enhancements without disruptive upgrade projects. Enterprise architecture engineered for scalability and performance, featuring pre-built adapters for leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise asset management (EAM) systems.

engineered for scalability and performance, featuring pre-built adapters for leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise asset management (EAM) systems. Single platform delivery that eliminates data silos and manual reconciliations between point solutions.

PowerPlan NXT is generally available today for new and existing PowerPlan customers ready to modernize their tax and accounting operations.

Additional Resources

Explore the platform: www.powerplan.com/platform

Join an upcoming webinar: www.powerplan.com/events

Request a demo: www.powerplan.com/request-a-demo



About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped asset-intensive companies, from utilities and energy to telecommunications and rail, understand, unlock, and realize the full financial power of their assets. Through our industry-leading expertise, AI-powered technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.powerplan.com.

Contact:

Colleen Betsill, Director, Marketing

678-223-2800

pr@powerplan.com