Sapphire’s G30 Balcony Anchor Achieves Passive House Component Certification

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Passive House adoption accelerates across Canada and performance expectations rise for multi-unit residential construction, Sapphire Balconies has achieved a key milestone in high-performance building design. The company announced today that its G30 balcony anchor, when used with or without StubGuard®, has officially been certified as a Passive House Component by the Passive House Institute — reinforcing its ability to address one of the sector’s most persistent challenges: minimizing thermal bridging at balcony connections.

With Canadian developers and designers under increasing pressure to deliver low-carbon buildings that meet more stringent energy and envelope-performance standards, balcony connections have come under heightened scrutiny as a critical point of heat loss. The G30’s certification provides third-party validation that its design meets the rigorous thermal and structural requirements demanded by Passive House projects and other high-performance residential buildings.



“As Passive House principles move from niche to mainstream in Canada, there’s far less tolerance for weak points in the building envelope,” said Antonio Manchisi, Vice President of Construction at Sapphire Balconies. “Balcony connections remain one of the most technically challenging areas to resolve, and this certification gives project teams confidence that the G30 meets modern performance standards without compromising constructability.”

The G30 anchor was Sapphire’s first breakthrough in ultra-rigid balcony connection technology. Engineered with M30 stainless steel studs and a 30mm thermal break zone, the G30 minimizes deflection and thermal transfer while maintaining structural rigidity. Its efficiency allows for fewer anchors per balcony— typically two or three, compared with six or more in legacy systems—making it a proven solution for high-performance residential construction.

Passive House Component certification is among the most rigorous quality assurance standards in the built-environment sector, requiring independent verification of energy efficiency, airtightness and thermal-bridge mitigation. For balcony connections, thermal performance is especially critical, as poorly designed interfaces can increase heat loss, reduce occupant comfort, and raise the risk of condensation or mould.

The G30’s design supports these demanding requirements, helping project teams deliver highly energy-efficient buildings, including projects designed to operate with minimal or no traditional heating systems.

With its Passive House Component certification, the G30 anchor provides structural engineers and developers with an independently validated solution that aligns with Canada’s growing demand for low-carbon, thermally optimized residential construction. To learn more about the G30 anchor and the Passive House certification process, please contact Sapphire’s technical team at support@balconies.global .

To learn more about Sapphire Balconies, visit balconies.global .

About Sapphire Balconies

Sapphire Balconies specializes in innovative aluminum balcony solutions tailored for mid-to-high-rise residential construction. With a focus on sustainability and precision engineering, Sapphire integrates advanced prefabrication techniques to ensure faster installations, improved safety, and exceptional thermal efficiency. Sapphire continues to redefine balcony design across North America with its commitment to quality and environmental stewardship. For more information, please visit www.balconies.global .