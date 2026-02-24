The Children’s Place Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Leadership Changes and Organizational Updates Enhance Ability to Implement Strategic Transformation

Kim Roy joins the Company as Executive Director

Lisa Pillette joins the Company as Chief Customer Officer

Kiera Ganann joined the Company as SVP, Head of Merchandising

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), one of the only pure-play children’s specialty retailers in North America, announced a series of leadership appointments and organizational changes that enhance its ability to deliver strong performance under its new operating model.

Muhammad Umair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have been diligently focused on implementing a strategic transformation built on a foundation of operational rigor, financial discipline and a superior customer experience. With these appointments, we are confident that our leadership team is well-positioned to deliver and execute on our strategic plan.”

Kim Roy has been appointed Executive Director of the Company, to serve as an executive officer and as a member of the Board of Directors effective March 2, 2026. In this new role, Ms. Roy will be a strategic operating leader, supporting the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umair and the leadership team, with a focus on providing strategic direction for the Company and alignment of front-end functions, including Design, Merchandising, Planning and Stores. Senior Leadership Team executives responsible for these functions will be reporting to Ms. Roy. Over the course of her career, Ms. Roy has developed, grown and led several multi-billion dollar brand portfolios. She held various positions of increasing responsibility at Ralph Lauren Corporation, culminating in her position as Group President North America. Prior to that, Ms. Roy served as President of Ann Taylor, Group President at Liz Claiborne, Inc. and SVP General Merchandise Manager at Associated Merchandising Corporation. Ms. Roy has been on the Board of Directors of Chico’s FAS, Inc. and Weight Watchers International, Inc. She is an advisor and former director of Catholic Guardian Services and a graduate of Skidmore College where she serves as a long-standing Board Trustee.

Lisa Pillette will join the Company as Chief Customer Officer, also effective March 2, 2026. Ms. Pillette will lead the front-end Company transformation, including oversight of the strategic direction of the Company’s brands, brand creative and marketing initiatives. Ms. Pillette will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and report to Mr. Umair. Ms. Pillette brings with her years of experience transforming companies through creative consumer marketing and culture-driven design. Previously, Ms. Pillette served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Fossil Group and the Chief Marketing Officer of Casper Sleep. Prior to that, she was SVP, Head of Marketing, CRM & Analytics, Americas at Lacoste and Global VP, Marketing Denim & Supply at Ralph Lauren Corporation.

The Company has made several additional senior leadership appointments and organizational updates to strengthen its ability to execute its strategic transformation and help drive revenue growth and profitability. These team members have already made positive contributions to the organization and will work closely with Ms. Roy and Ms. Pillette to continue to strengthen the business and brand positioning.

Kiera Ganann joined the Company effective December 1, 2025, as SVP, Head of Merchandising. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Ganann served as a Senior Vice President at Delta Galil, where she was the Global GM of Ralph Lauren Intimates and Sleepwear. Prior to that, she led merchandising for Levi's as the Vice President of Merchandising for North and South America and served in several merchandising leadership positions at Ralph Lauren Corporation.





Kristin Clifford, SVP, Head of Sourcing, will take on additional responsibilities as SVP, Head of Sourcing & Product Operations, effective February 24, 2026. In her expanded role, she will also oversee Product Operations, International and Technical Design, in addition to Sourcing.





Tiffany Whitford joined the Company effective June 2, 2025, as GVP, Head of Stores. Ms. Whitford continues to focus on reinvigorating our stores and our customers’ in-store experience. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Whitford served as Zone Vice President for Sunglass Hut Northeast at EssilorLuxottica, where she led a business comprising over 400 stores. Prior to that she was Vice President and Head of Sales for MAC Cosmetics North America at Estée Lauder, overseeing locations across the United States and Canada, which followed her tenure at Kate Spade & Company in various roles within their stores’ organization.





Effective December 1, 2025, Aleksandra Kinney was promoted to GVP, Head of Global Planning & Inventory, and joined the Senior Leadership Team. Since joining the Company in 2018 as Director, Inventory Management, she has taken on roles of increasing responsibility, most recently overseeing Global Planning & Inventory.





Kimberly Ketch will serve as the Company’s new GVP, Head of Design, effective immediately. Ms. Ketch will oversee all design functions across the Company. Ms. Ketch has served in roles of increasing responsibility over her more than 10 years at the Company, most recently as a GVP of Design.





Ms. Ganann, Ms. Whitford, Ms. Kinney and Ms. Ketch, who all serve on the Senior Leadership Team, report to Ms. Roy, and Ms. Clifford will now report to Mr. Umair.



Mr. Umair continued, “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Roy and Ms. Pillette to our team full-time. Both have been working with the Company in a consulting capacity, which has demonstrated their alignment with and value to the organization and our leadership team, and they share our confidence in the opportunities ahead to rebuild our valuable brands. They bring extensive retail experience, which will be instrumental to our continued transformation and strategic execution. Additionally, since joining our company last year, Ms. Ganann and Ms. Whitford have already delivered positive momentum, and we are looking forward to their continued growth and success. We also want to extend our sincere congratulations to Ms. Clifford, Ms. Kinney and Ms. Ketch for their well-deserved role expansions and promotions. I sincerely look forward to working with each of them as we continue the Company’s re-alignment and long-term business transformation.”

Full biographies of The Children’s Place’s Senior Leadership Team can be found on the Company’s website: https://corporate.childrensplace.com/senior-leadership.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is one of the only pure-play children’s specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 499 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through nine international franchise and wholesale partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s strategic initiatives and results of operations. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially.

Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Part 1, item1A. Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unable to achieve operating results at levels sufficient to fund and/or finance the Company’s current level of operations and repayment of indebtedness, the risk that changes in trade policy and tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any responsive non-U.S. tariffs, may impact our international manufacturing and operations or our customers’ discretionary spending habits, the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risk that changes in the Company’s plans and strategies with respect to pricing, capital allocation, capital structure, investor communications and/or operations may have a negative effect on the Company’s business, the risk that the Company’s strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin, improve operational efficiencies, enhance operating controls, decentralize operational authority and reshape the Company’s culture are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company’s global supply chain, including resulting from disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigation brought under securities, consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, risks related to the existence of a controlling shareholder, and the uncertainty of weather patterns, as well as other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

