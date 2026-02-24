CyberFOX Named a 2026 Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberFOX , a global cybersecurity software provider, has been named a 2026 Best Place to Work by the Tampa Bay Business Journal in the Medium Company (50–99 employees) category. This marks the third year in a row that CyberFOX has earned a spot on the list and the team isn’t taking it for granted.

The 2026 nomination pool was the most competitive yet, with hundreds of companies nominated and thousands of employee surveys collected. CyberFOX was evaluated across areas including communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership.

For a cybersecurity company that prides itself on making complex security simple, the same philosophy extends to how CyberFOX treats its people. The company operates on a set of core values that aren’t just words on a wall – they shape daily life at CyberFOX. Values like Be an Amazing Colleague, Be Customer-Centric, and Make a Difference show up in everything from how the team supports partners to how they show up for each other.

“Winning this award three years running means a lot to us, but what matters most is that our people genuinely enjoy coming to work,” said CyberFOX CEO David Bellini. “We’ve built something special here; a team that’s collaborative, supportive, and honestly just fun to be around. That doesn’t happen by accident. It takes real intention, and every person at CyberFOX plays a part in making this a great place to work.”

Part of what makes this recognition meaningful is that it's happening in Tampa. The region has become a real cybersecurity build-center, earning the nickname CyberBay for good reason. It's a serious home base for cybersecurity companies, and you can feel the momentum. For CyberFOX, being rooted in that ecosystem while building a team that people actually want to be part of is a point of pride.

CyberFOX offers a hybrid work environment, prioritizes work-life balance, and keeps things human with traditions like birthday celebrations and end-of-quarter team dinners. It’s a culture where people take their work seriously without taking themselves too seriously.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal will celebrate all 2026 Best Places to Work honorees at a special event on Thursday, April 30 from 3:00–6:00 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium’s East Club. The final rankings will be revealed at the celebration.

About CyberFOX

CyberFOX is a global cybersecurity software provider focused on privileged access management (PAM) and password management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals. Its flagship products, CyberFOX AutoElevate for PAM, CyberFOX Password Manager, and CyberFOX DNS Filtering, supply critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy. By controlling user access to critical information, these products help mitigate risks and strengthen the security defenses of MSPs and IT departments. Prioritizing cybersecurity best practices, such as CIS critical controls, allows CyberFOX to simplify complex cybersecurity while providing affordable and efficient solutions. To learn more about how CyberFOX helps protect MSPs and businesses, visit www.cyberfox.com

