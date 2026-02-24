Hudson Talent Solutions Earns ISO 42001 Certification, Setting Global Standard for Responsible Enterprise AI

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions announced today it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, becoming one of the first organizations globally to earn independent validation of its Artificial Intelligence Management System.

ISO 42001 is the world’s first international standard dedicated to governing artificial intelligence systems. The certification confirms that Hudson’s AI platform operates within structured frameworks for oversight, risk management, accountability, and continuous monitoring.

As enterprises rapidly adopt AI, governance is becoming a defining differentiator. Hudson now joins a small, early cohort of organizations worldwide with independently verified AI governance systems.

Hudson’s proprietary agentic AI platform, Hudson TalentFusion, delivers an ecosystem of intelligent products, highlighted by its latest innovation, HudsonFlow. This powerful solution autonomously identifies, evaluates, and engages talent at scale, while maintaining human oversight and full operational transparency. The platform helps enterprise clients accelerate hiring, broaden access to talent, and modernize workforce operations with speed, efficiency, and precision.

“Artificial intelligence has rapidly become foundational to talent operations,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions. “Achieving ISO 42001 certification reinforces the trust our clients place in Hudson and underscores our leadership in delivering responsible, enterprise-grade AI solutions. It validates the governance, discipline, and operational rigor we built into our agentic AI platform from the start.”

The certification required an independent audit of Hudson’s AI lifecycle management, operational controls, risk mitigation processes, and oversight mechanisms.

“Organizations don’t just want innovation; they want trust,” said Stephanie Edwards, Chief Revenue and Digital Officer. “This certification demonstrates that Hudson delivers both. We are enabling enterprise clients to deploy agentic AI responsibly and at scale.”

As regulatory scrutiny and stakeholder expectations rise, ISO 42001 provides an internationally recognized benchmark for responsible AI deployment. Hudson’s certification underscores its leadership in combining AI innovation with enterprise-grade governance.

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding strategies. Through its Hudson TalentFusion™ ecosystem, HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and HudsonFlow, the company blends human expertise with intelligent technology to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at HudsonTalent.com.

Learn more about Hudson’s agentic AI products/join the waitlist here.

Contact:

Crystal McKinsey

Global Head of Marketing

crystal.mckinsey@hudsontalent.com