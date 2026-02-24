AutoScheduler.AI Announces Elite Executive Advisory Board to Shape the Future of Warehouse Decision Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, the leading warehouse orchestration platform, today announced the formation of its Executive Advisory Board, bringing together five seasoned industry veterans who have collectively managed the world’s most complex and high-velocity supply chains.

The newly appointed board includes:

Rick McDonald: Former Chief Supply Chain Officer of The Clorox Company (32 years at Clorox; 10 years at Frito-Lay).

Former Chief Supply Chain Officer of The Clorox Company (32 years at Clorox; 10 years at Frito-Lay). Dwight Klappich: Former Research Vice President at Gartner with 40 years of industry expertise.

Former Research Vice President at Gartner with 40 years of industry expertise. Jake Barr: CEO of BlueWorld Supply Chain Consulting and former P&G supply chain leader who scaled operations across 120+ countries.

CEO of BlueWorld Supply Chain Consulting and former P&G supply chain leader who scaled operations across 120+ countries. Tom Greger: CEO of TAG Solutions Group with extensive retail leadership experience at Chico’s, PetSmart, Five Below, and Petco.

CEO of TAG Solutions Group with extensive retail leadership experience at Chico’s, PetSmart, Five Below, and Petco. Eric Wilhelm: Noted Supply Chain Serial Entrepreneur and founder of multiple successful ventures.





Innovation Through Experience

In a featured video accompanying the announcement (https://autoscheduler.ai/resource/autoscheduler-advisory-board/), the board members discuss the critical gap in current warehouse technology. They highlight AutoScheduler's unique ability to transition from operational chaos to a calm, executable plan by orchestrating execution in real time—a feat many legacy systems struggle to achieve.

“The prospect of improving efficiencies in the warehouse—and doing so in real time—is incredibly compelling,” says McDonald. “AutoScheduler does exactly what we used to do manually, but much faster. It is a true evolution of AI,” adds Wilhelm.

Barr says, “The ability to orchestrate at an execution level—despite the chaos operations run into—and turn it into a calm, executable plan is incredible.” Klappich adds, “He kind of tapped out and needed to do more, believing there was an opportunity to apply better, more advanced technologies.” Greger says, “Since there wasn’t one effective tool that could really help operations plan and execute, that’s why he was very excited when he heard about AutoScheduler.”

“These leaders have spent their careers working within the complexity of modern supply chains. They’ve seen firsthand how decision overload and disconnected systems slow organizations down,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler. “In the era of AI, their experience is helping us shape the future of warehouse decision intelligence and turn insight into action. We’re incredibly excited about what’s ahead.”

The appointment of this Executive Advisory Board is not merely a corporate milestone; it is a strategic move that delivers high-value outcomes for AutoScheduler.AI customers. The most significant benefit is that AutoScheduler’s product roadmap is now being vetted by people who have lived through the chaos.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497