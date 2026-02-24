Australia Investor Day Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 26th

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Australia Investor Day Hybrid Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring companies from a variety of industries including precious and critical minerals, medical devices, and telecommunications. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

Register for IN-PERSON attendance: register here

Register for ONLINE attendance: register here

For individuals joining online, it is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“Our Virtual Investor Conference continues to be a powerful platform for connecting global companies with a broad, engaged investor audience,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP, Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Hosting Australia Investor Day in a hybrid format highlights our commitment to market transparency, accessibility, and meaningful dialogue, bringing innovative Australian companies directly to U.S. and international investors, whether they’re in the room or online.”

February 26th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.