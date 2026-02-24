Professional Golfer Max Homa Joins Arcutis’ Free to Be Me Campaign, Urging Individuals with Seborrheic Dermatitis to Tee Up a Conversation with Their Healthcare Provider About Long-Term Treatments

Max Homa shares his journey with seborrheic dermatitis to encourage others to take control of their symptoms

ZORYVE ® (roflumilast) foam 0.3% is a once-daily, steroid-free, leave-in topical foam uniquely formulated to treat the itching, redness, and flaking of seborrheic dermatitis anywhere it appears, including hair-bearing areas

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa has joined the company’s Free to Be Me awareness campaign to help encourage the millions of Americans living with seborrheic dermatitis (seb derm) to speak with their healthcare providers about long-term treatment options.

Like many people with seb derm, Max Homa spent years trying to understand what was happening to his skin. He often scrolled through the internet trying to self-diagnose what was causing his dry, flaky, and itchy face and scalp. He also tried countless over-the-counter treatments, but nothing helped his symptoms or provided long-term relief. By joining the Free to Be Me campaign, Max hopes that his story will encourage people to speak with their doctor to identify and properly treat their seb derm.

“Even on the days when my face wasn’t red or flaky, seb derm was in the back of my mind—I’d catch myself wondering if other people could see it,” said Max Homa, husband, father, and professional golfer. “I spent years trying different products, but without a diagnosis, nothing worked. Getting a proper diagnosis and treating my seb derm with ZORYVE made a big difference. Having clearer skin and scalp has allowed me to fully focus on what matters most to me.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic, recurrent inflammatory skin disease causing flaking, redness, and persistent itching, which can significantly impact a person’s quality of life due to the emotional toll that comes with a highly noticeable condition,” said Dr. Tina Bhutani, a board-certified dermatologist, clinical researcher, and CEO of Synergy Dermatology. “Many patients, like Max, spend years trying to self-diagnose or manage symptoms on their own, often assuming the problem is ‘just dandruff,’ not realizing their discomfort comes from a medical condition that can be effectively treated by a dermatologist. Because seb derm is lifelong, it’s essential to have effective, safe, and well-tolerated treatments for regular and long-term use. ZORYVE is a unique treatment option because it is a steroid-free topical foam that can be used anywhere on the body, including the scalp, face, and beard, to provide meaningful, sustained relief and help patients regain comfort and confidence in their skin.”

ZORYVE foam 0.3% is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adults and children 9 years of age and older. ZORYVE is uniquely formulated as a water-based foam without sensitizers or irritants that can disrupt the skin barrier or damage hair. ZORYVE is a non-greasy, leave-in foam that is suitable for all skin and hair types. In clinical trials, ZORYVE foam provides rapid skin clearance and significant reduction in itch, with 77% of the 458 individuals using ZORYVE foam achieving clear or almost clear skin after 8 weeks of treatment, compared to 53% of the 225 people using inactive foam.

In one clinical trial, nearly 63% of individuals treated with ZORYVE foam (n=206) achieved significant itch relief at Week 8, compared to almost 41% who used a foam without the active ingredient (n=98). Itch improvement with ZORYVE was seen early, with some individuals reporting improvement in 48 hours.

ZORYVE foam is safe and well tolerated. The most common side effects (≥1%) with ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis are common cold (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%). The adverse event profiles of ZORYVE foam in the long-term studies with up to a year of treatment were consistent with those seen in the clinical studies.

For more information on ZORYVE foam, including full prescribing information, please visit ZORYVE.com.

About ZORYVE®

ZORYVE is the number one prescribed branded topical therapy across three major inflammatory dermatoses combined—atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and plaque psoriasis. ZORYVE foam is a topical formulation of roflumilast, an advanced targeted topical phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor. Inhibiting PDE4, an intracellular enzyme that is an established target in dermatology, decreases the production of pro-inflammatory mediators. This decreases inflammation in the skin and balances the skin’s immune system.

Demonstrating both clinical impact and broad industry recognition, ZORYVE has been honored with multiple prestigious awards and recommendations. ZORYVE was recently awarded by Allure with the "2025 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award," making it the first FDA-approved medication for atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis to win this prominent award. ZORYVE cream 0.3% and ZORYVE foam 0.3% were also awarded the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Seal of Recognition—the first FDA-approved prescription brand to receive the honor. In 2024, ZORYVE cream 0.15% was awarded Glamour’s Beauty and Wellness Award for “Best Eczema Product.” Additionally, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) issued a strong recommendation for the use of ZORYVE cream 0.15% in adult patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, according to updated guidelines released in June 2025.

About Free to Be Me

The Free to Be Me campaign shares real experiences of people with inflammatory skin conditions—including atopic dermatitis, plaque psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis—to help others feel seen, understood, and empowered to take the important step of starting an open conversation with a healthcare provider to find a safe and effective treatment plan.

INDICATION

ZORYVE topical foam, 0.3%, is indicated for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions reported (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis were nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam.

ZORYVE is for topical use only and not for ophthalmic, oral, or intravaginal use.

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio of advanced targeted topicals approved to treat three major inflammatory skin diseases. Arcutis’ unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise allows us to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets, and has produced a robust pipeline for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of ZORYVE foam to simplify disease management for care of seborrheic dermatitis, and the potential of real-world use results of ZORYVE on individual patients. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

