The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Expansion in Texas with New Location in Plano

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory, one of America’s fastest-growing dessert franchise brands, continues its rapid expansion across Texas with the announcement of a new location in Plano. This newest opening further strengthens the company’s presence in one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing regions in the country.

Texas has quickly become a cornerstone of The Peach Cobbler Factory’s national growth, with multiple locations already open and additional stores in development. The Plano location represents another strategic milestone as the company expands throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, one of the most vibrant and economically strong markets in the United States.

The Plano store will feature The Peach Cobbler Factory’s full lineup of premium Southern-inspired desserts, including its signature 12 flavors of fruit cobblers, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cobbler shakes, bigger & better cookies, brownies, churro stix, gourmet coffee, cold brew, and its fast-growing catering program serving businesses, schools, and special events.

“Texas has embraced our brand in a powerful way, and Plano represents an important step in our continued expansion across the state,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “The Dallas–Fort Worth market has proven to be one of our strongest regions nationally, and we are excited to bring our unique dessert experience to the Plano community. Our goal is to continue building a brand that delivers joy, quality, and consistency in every market we serve.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory has earned national recognition for its rapid growth, strong franchise system, and highly differentiated product lineup rooted in authentic Southern comfort desserts. The company’s expansion into Plano reflects its broader strategy of partnering with strong owner-operators in high-growth markets across the country.

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has grown to 120+ locations across 24 states, with 150+ additional locations currently in development nationwide. The brand serves guests through traditional retail stores, mobile trailers, stadium locations, and airport venues, while also supporting a rapidly expanding national catering platform.

The menu features fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, cookies, brownies, milkshakes, churro stix, gourmet coffee, and specialty beverages — each crafted to deliver a memorable guest experience.

The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Inc., and Greg George, a franchising veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling successful franchise brands.

