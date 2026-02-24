TV ONE NETWORKS APPOINTS KEITH HOPKINS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CONTENT DISTRIBUTION & MARKETING

SILVER SPRING, MD., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV One Networks today announced the appointment of Keith Hopkins as the new Vice President of Content Distribution & Marketing.

Hopkins brings two decades of experience spanning content distribution, sports partnerships, and streaming strategy, having held senior leadership roles at Roku, Nexstar Media Group, Pac-12 Conference and NBCUniversal/Comcast.

In his new role, Hopkins will lead the company’s distribution and partnership marketing strategy across all linear and digital platforms, domestically and internationally, maximizing reach and revenue opportunities for TV One and CLEO TV.

Most recently at Roku, Hopkins helped lead sports and news distribution strategy, securing major licensing agreements and spearheading the launch of SVOD, AVOD, and FAST channels that expanded platform reach and accelerated audience growth. Prior to Roku, he built and led distribution marketing and sales at Nexstar Media Group, managing key operator relationships and helping establish the company’s streaming footprint across virtual MVPDs. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at the Pac-12 Conference and NBCUniversal/Comcast, focusing on distribution strategy and partnership development.

“Keith is a dynamic and strategic leader with a deep understanding of the evolving media ecosystem,” said Michelle L. Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV. “His proven ability to drive growth across traditional and emerging platforms makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. As we continue expanding our multi-platform footprint, Keith will play a critical role in strengthening distribution partnerships and elevating our impact.”

Hopkins has built a career driving revenue growth, forged high-value partnerships, and navigated complex distribution environments across linear and streaming platforms.

“TV One and CLEO TV have built powerful brands that are influential with audiences. I look forward to expanding our distribution strategy, deepening our strategic partnerships, and accelerating growth across every platform where our audiences engage,” said Hopkins. “I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment of opportunity.”

ABOUT TV ONE NETWORKS

TV One Networks is the hub of black culture and entertainment with a broad offering of original programming and classic series, serving both diverse audiences for TV One and CLEO TV. Launched in January 2004, TV One currently serves 35 million households and CLEO TV, launched in January 2019, is the sister network with 35 million household reach. Each network has a unique audience that serves viewers with fan favorites from TV One such as Unsung, Uncensored, Fatal Attraction, Payback, Tough Love: Atlanta, Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story and Urban One Honors. CLEO TV, a lifestyle, and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color, delivers content that uplifts and inspires today’s modern-day woman. Viewers of CLEO TV can expect award-winning content in both original and acquired series including Boss Girl’s Guide, Culture Kitchen, New Soul Kitchen, Just Eats with Chef JJ, Global Gourmet, Living by Design, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix and All Things Adrienne House to Home. Both networks are solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK, http://www.urban1.com], the largest African American owned and operated multi-media company.

