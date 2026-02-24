Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size to Lead USD 889.6 Bn By 2035 Rising Demand for Efficient Healthcare Infrastructure Drives Market Growth

Ottawa, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for efficient hospital operations, stringent regulatory compliance, and growing focus on infection control are driving the growth of the Healthcare Facilities Management Market.

What is the Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size in 2026?

The global healthcare facilities management market size is valued at USD 417.6 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 889.6 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2035. The growing demand for outsourced specialized services, strict regulatory standards, and advancement of technology to improve safety, hygiene, and energy optimization.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1026

Key Highlights of the Healthcare Facilities Management Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.24% in 2025.

Asia Pacific represented approximately 26.53% of the market share in 2025.

By service type, soft services dominated the market with a 54.7% revenue share in 2025, while hard services contributed 45.3%.

By end-user, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period (2026–2035).

What is Healthcare Facilities Management?

Healthcare facilities management is a holistic, collaborative, and strategic management of physical healthcare environments, which includes hospitals and clinics. By combining people, process, and technology, this system ensures compliant, safe, and efficient facilities, streamlining patient care and infection prevention. This market is expanding rapidly due to a surge in healthcare spending, an increase in patient concentration due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, and growth in the geriatric population requiring care.

This market expansion is driven by outsourcing nonclinical services to reduce cost, technological integration to enhance operational efficiency, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, and strict regulatory requirements.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Revolutionizing Hospital Hygiene: The Rise of Advanced Cleaning Technologies

The integration of advanced cleaning and disinfection technologies is reshaping healthcare facilities management. Currently, nearly 45–50% of hospitals have adopted automated or smart cleaning solutions, while the use of UV-C disinfection systems has increased more than threefold following the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare facilities that have implemented these enhanced hygiene protocols report a 30–40% reduction in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), underscoring their significant impact on patient safety.

The transition from traditional manual cleaning methods to UV-C and intelligent cleaning systems demonstrates a stronger industry focus on improved hygiene standards, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation. Advanced cleaning technologies are no longer viewed as optional upgrades but as essential components of modern healthcare infrastructure.

Digital Healthcare Facilities Modernization at Mount Sinai Health System, New York City, United States

In 2024, Mount Sinai Health System implemented a smart healthcare facilities management transformation program to enhance infection control, reduce operational costs, and improve infrastructure reliability. By integrating digital facilities management systems, predictive maintenance tools, and enhanced hygiene protocols, the hospital network achieved measurable improvements in efficiency, compliance, and patient safety within 12 months.

Background:

Mount Sinai operates multiple hospitals and outpatient facilities, managing thousands of patient interactions daily. With increasing regulatory requirements and rising patient volumes, leadership identified the need to modernize facilities management operations to ensure sustainable growth and improved care delivery.

Key Challenges:

Rising hospital-acquired infection (HAI) risks

Aging HVAC and mechanical infrastructure

High energy consumption

Manual maintenance tracking

Increasing compliance and audit requirements



Objectives:

Improve infection prevention and hygiene compliance

Digitize facilities operations for better visibility

Reduce reactive maintenance incidents

Optimize energy consumption

Strengthen regulatory compliance reporting



Solution Implemented

Integrated Digital Facilities Management Platform Centralized asset management Real-time maintenance scheduling Automated compliance reporting

Advanced Cleaning & Disinfection Protocols Deployment of UV-C disinfection systems Digital hygiene audit tools High-risk zone cleaning prioritization

Predictive Maintenance & IoT Integration Smart sensors on HVAC and critical systems Data-driven preventive maintenance alerts

Energy Optimization Program Smart HVAC controls LED retrofitting Energy monitoring dashboards





Results (Within 12 Months)

30–35% reduction in HAI-related incidents

25% decrease in reactive maintenance cases

18–22% reduction in energy costs

20% improvement in compliance audit scores

Faster regulatory documentation turnaround



Business Impact

Improved patient safety and satisfaction

Lower operational expenditure

Higher infrastructure reliability

Stronger regulatory positioning

Increased long-term sustainability



Market Opportunity

The healthcare facilities management market is centered on improving physical infrastructure, operational efficiency, and safety of modernized medical space by unifying services and technological innovation. The pivot towards outsourcing non-important duties, stringent regulatory standards, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies are boosting this growth. An increase in investment from both the public and private sectors in healthcare infrastructure drives the demands of this market. To improve operational efficiency, minimize cost, and focus on patient care, hospitals are increasingly outsourcing.

Strict regulation regarding infection prevention, waste management, and patient safety mandates the use of specialized expert facilities management. An increase in the incidence of chronic disease in the geriatric population, especially in developed countries, and a surge in medical tourism further expand the market.

Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Insights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 368.8 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 417.6 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 889.6 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 9.2% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Service Type, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Access the Full Active Healthcare Facilities Management Market Study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/healthcare-facilities-management-market

Regional Insights

How Big is the Size of U.S. Healthcare Facilities Management Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. healthcare facilities management market size is valued at USD 119.50 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 256 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 9.28% from 2026 to 2035.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3797

Why North America is Dominating the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

North America dominated the healthcare facilities management market with a 34.24% share in 2025. It dominates in this market due to its well-established, mature healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory compliance, and high adoption of newer technologies. This market is driven by a surge in chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and massive investment in infrastructure and outsourcing services. This region has huge numbers of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which further expand the market. This market is heavily dominated by this region, which benefits from high-tech infrastructure and early adoption of digital health technologies.

Why Is the Asia Pacific Growing with the Highest CAGR in the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is experiencing tremendous growth due to increased investments in infrastructure, a rise in the aging demographic, and a surge in chronic disease incidence. This market is further propelled by rapid urbanization, a surge in insurance penetration, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and widespread adoption of modern technologies.

High adoption of internet of things (IoT) and digital platforms streamlines energy, maintenance, and safety compliance in healthcare facilities. A rise in disposable income and favorable reimbursement is increasing the demand for superior quality and well-maintained private healthcare services, which further boosts the market.

Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1026

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Segmental Insights

Service Type Insight

Which Service Type Dominated the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

The soft service segment dominated the healthcare facilities management market with approximately 54.7% share in 2025. It dominates the market due to the essential requirement for high-standard sanitation, infection control, and patient safety. This market is driven by a surge in regulatory compliance, outsourcing trends to minimize the cost and need for specialized sustainable service for maintaining sterile environments, and improved operational efficiency in hospitals.The expansion of healthcare infrastructure has enhanced the demand for comprehensive soft services. Adoption of modern technology that provides sustainable, eco-friendly cleaning practices improves efficiency and quality of soft services, further driving their market dominance.

The hard services segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. This segment is growing exponentially in the market due to the need for roundabout infrastructure reliability, stringent regulatory compliance, and a surge in hospital development. This market is propelled by a surge in the aging population, an increase in patient concentration, and energy-efficient facilities. The primary reasons for its rapid expansion in this market are continuous heavy equipment-driven production, addressing aging infrastructure through modernization, rapid expansion of infrastructure, and technological and digital integration.

End-User Insights

Which End-User held the Largest Share in the Healthcare Facilities Management Industry?

The hospital and clinic segment held the largest revenue share in the healthcare facilities management industry in 2025. It leads this market due to the crucial need for strict infection control, high utilization of infrastructure, and adherence to complex regulatory standards. The adoption of technology reduces operational cost and improves efficiency. The rise in the aging population and surge in chronic diseases has increased the demand for advanced service care, which further boosts this segment in the market. Specialized clinical areas such as ICUs and operating rooms need integrated high-standard service, fueling increased market demand.

The long-term care facilities segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This market is growing immensely due to the surge in the aging population, the rise in the incidence of chronic disease, and the increased demand for specialized, safe, and compliant long-term care environments. The growth is further driven by the need for advanced technology for enhancing operational efficiency, infection control, and customized patient care. To minimize costs and enhance care quality, many long-term care facilities are outsourcing management services. The surge in demand for home-based, personalized long-term care is further fueling the market.

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Tech-Enabled Pharmaceutical Facilities Market: Explore how digital automation and smart solutions are reshaping pharmaceutical manufacturing efficiency and compliance

➡️ Biologics CDMO Market: Discover the growth of contract development and manufacturing in biologics amid personalized medicine trends

➡️ Health Insurance Market: Analyze emerging coverage trends, digital adoption, and regulatory impacts on global health insurance demand

➡️ Individual Health Insurance Market: Uncover evolving consumer preferences and policy innovations driving individual coverage adoption

➡️ Healthcare Service Robots Market: Understand how robotics are transforming patient care, operational workflows, and clinical support services

➡️ Blood Testing Market: Gain insight into diagnostics trends from point-of-care testing to advanced molecular assays

Top Companies of the Healthcare Facilities Management Market

ABM Industries Inc

ISS World Services A/S

Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc

Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.

Medxcel Facility Management

Mitie Group plc

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group plc

Ecolab, Inc.

OCS Group

Secro Group plc

Sodexo

Vanguard Resources

UEM Edgenta Berhad

Recent Development

In July 2025, the University of New Hampshire (UNH) partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Justice to establish the UNH Center for Studying Healthcare Markets. This four-year pilot program, with an estimated budget of $1.6 million, aims to analyze trends in healthcare market consolidation and assess its impact on consumers.

In January 2025, NVIDIA partners with industry leaders to transform the healthcare and life sciences industry by accelerating drug discovery, enhancing genomic research, and pioneering advanced healthcare services with agentic and generative AI.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Hard Services Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance Fire Protection Systems Others

Soft Services Laundry Waste Management Cleaning & Pest Control Catering Security Others



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1026

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Statifacts | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter