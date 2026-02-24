Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition Applauds Presidential Approval of Defense Production Act for Warfighter Clothing, Textiles, and Equipment

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) today applauded the latest signing of a Presidential Waiver (PW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act (DPA). This executive action by the President of the United States enables critical government investment in the Berry Amendment-compliant domestic industrial base responsible for manufacturing body armor, ballistic helmets, uniforms, footwear, textiles and operational equipment for the U.S. military.

This long-awaited action—backed by years of WPRC advocacy—enables the Department of War (DoW) to use DPA Title III authorities to scale production of essential warfighter gear. The action addresses urgent concerns about domestic supply chain vulnerabilities and reflects the growing operational needs of U.S. forces deployed in cold weather, jungle, and maritime environments.

“This is a major victory for American manufacturing, national security, and our service members,” said WPRC Executive Director David Costello. “Thanks to this Presidential Waiver, our domestic industrial base will receive the new investment it needs to meet current defense demands and ensure future readiness. The WPRC is proud to have led the charge alongside our Congressional partners and DoW stakeholders to make this happen.”

The new PW follows a multi-year effort by the WPRC and its 70+ member companies to highlight growing risks within the U.S. textile and equipment supply chain. A recent wargame simulation commissioned by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) revealed severe capability gaps, underscoring the need for federal action to stabilize and grow this specialized manufacturing base. Over the past three years, WPRC members have supported Title III-funded production in response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing defense requirements. However, until now, the sector lacked a Presidential Waiver under DPA Title III to receive sustained investment.

The WPRC extends its appreciation to key advocates in Congress for their steadfast support, including members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, who included directive report language in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calling for the expedited approval of the PW.

Mr. Markin Dornan, Chairman of the WPRC said, “With this Presidential Waiver, the U.S. is sending a clear signal: American warfighters will be equipped with American-made gear built by a strong, secure, and reliable industrial base. We thank the Department of War and the White House for recognizing the urgency of this issue and moving to authorize these critical investments.”

The Federal Register notice of this Presidential Waiver Memorandum for the Secretary of War can be found here.

WPRC is the unified voice of advocacy for the individual and unit level equipment needs of the warfighter and peacekeeper.

