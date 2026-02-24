Clean Energy Technologies Inc. Updates on Investment in Hong Kong Listed Company Announcing Launch of AI Infrastructure Project

IRVINE, CA., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology company delivering scalable solutions in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, today provided an update regarding its investment in a convertible bond issued by China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00527.HK) (“China Ruifeng”), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

As previously disclosed, CETY entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a portion of a convertible bond issued by China Ruifeng.

On February 9, 2026, China Ruifeng publicly announced that it, through its wholly owned subsidiary Leading Win Resources Limited (“LWR”), entered into a non-binding investment framework agreement with the Management Committee of the Xuanhua Economic Development Zone in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, People’s Republic of China. The framework agreement contemplates LWR investing a total of approximately US$ 3.4 billion to initiate the the potential development of a large-scale artificial intelligence computing center project in Xuanhua District (the “Project”), subject to the execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other customary conditions.

The Project contemplates the phased development of an artificial intelligence computing center integrated with renewable power supply and energy storage infrastructure. China Ruifeng has disclosed that the Project is intended to support high-density computing workloads and may include a grid-side energy storage facility utilizing lithium iron phosphate technology, with initial operations targeted to launch in 2028.

CETY is not a party to the investment framework agreement and has not entered into any definitive agreement with China Ruifeng or its affiliates in connection with the proposed Project. The Company notes that projects of this nature typically require advanced energy infrastructure solutions, including reliable power generation, energy storage, and efficiency measures, which align with CETY’s existing technology focus and long-term strategic objectives. In addition, CETY’s experience in energy infrastructure development and its familiarity with the U.S. market position the Company to evaluate potential areas of alignment with LWR, or their affiliates, including with respect to technology applications and market access considerations in the United States. Any potential future engagement by CETY in connection with the Project, if any, would be subject to further evaluation and the execution of definitive agreements, and there can be no assurance that any such engagement will occur.

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0209/2026020900970.pdf

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. CETY also holds a minority ownership interest in, and is affiliated with Vermont renewable Gas LLC. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in connection with its prior acquisitions and potential projects, and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

