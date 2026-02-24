24 February 2026

LSE Code: VIXL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

ISIN: XS2819843736

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 0.481 to USD 0.0481, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 8 January 2026, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 24 February 2026.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 24 February 2026.