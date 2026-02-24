Real Intent Unveils Superagent at NAR NXT 2025: Full-Service Marketing Automation for Real Estate Agents

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Real Intent, a real estate technology company known for its exclusive-territory lead generation platform, today announced the launch of Superagent—a comprehensive marketing automation add-on that handles agents' entire digital presence while they focus on clients.

The announcement was made live at NAR NXT 2025, the annual National Association of Realtors conference, where Real Intent showcased the new platform to thousands of attending agents and real estate professionals.

"Agents don't need another tool to learn—they need results," said Prerit Das, co-founder of Real Intent. "Superagent is the logical extension of our intent data platform. We already tell agents who's ready to buy or sell. Now we automatically put that agent everywhere those prospects are looking, so when someone's ready to act, they already know exactly who to call."



[Photo: Real Intent unveiled Superagent at NAR NXT 2025 in Houston]

Das, a 21-year-old who grew up in the new online world paradigm, built Real Intent's technology platform to abstract agents away from the complexities of modern multi-channel workflows—social media content, paid advertising, email sequences, AI calling—that are now unarguably necessary to compete. The platform lets agents benefit from these channels without needing to understand or manage them.

Real Intent senior sales manager, Samantha Correia, said: "There are only 24 hours in a day. How are agents expected to be full time content creators, digital marketers, ISAs, client counselors, negotiators, interior designers—while simultaneously leading clients through one of the most emotionally charged, important transactions of their life. What we've heard from speaking to thousands of agents is they're tired of being pulled in 100 different directions and what they want to focus on is what they do best—helping clients. That's exactly why we've built something around that experience. Everything we do has one goal: to get our agents in front of a client in need of their expertise so they can shine and do their best work."

Snap Finger Famous

Real Intent's Superagent is designed around a simple principle: when someone in an agent's territory is ready to buy or sell, that agent should be the first person who comes to mind. Not everyone transacts the moment they hear about an agent—but when the time comes, Real Intent wants them thinking: who's that agent I keep seeing? The company calls this "snap finger famous"—a phrase first coined by Kevin Hart in a segment with Stephen A. Smith—meaning instant recognition in your zip code when it matters most.

The platform achieves this through constant, automated presence across every digital channel—social media, search ads, email, and even AI-powered phone calls—without the agent lifting a finger.

Co-founder Aaron Rafferty, whose background in psychology and behavioral studies shaped Real Intent's approach to consumer attention and decision-making, noted that traditional lead generation turns agents into robots—spending hours on social media, managing ad campaigns, writing newsletters, and following up with cold leads. With Superagent, that robotic work disappears. Agents become human where it counts: in the client meeting and at the closing table.

Superagent Capabilities

The Superagent add-on, available for $250/month alongside Real Intent's core membership, transforms the company's intent data into a complete marketing infrastructure: bespoke client portals with automated email nurturing sequences that hand off warm leads directly to agents; branded social media videos posted automatically to TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Meta Reels; always-on advertising across Meta, Google, and Bing; local market newsletters; and AI-powered phone call follow-ups. The platform also automatically generates listing and showing videos from MLS data—all informed by the same predictive intelligence that identifies who's ready to transact.

Superagent members also receive a free Webhawk subscription (normally $499/month).

Powered by Exclusive Territory Data

Superagent is built on Real Intent's foundational technology: a consumer intent data platform that tracks 280 million U.S. consumer profiles enriched with billions of behavioral signals. This data engine powers the company's core 1AgentPerZip™ offering, which provides each member exclusive access to AI-driven buyer and seller intent data in their chosen zip code. While traditional lead generation forces agents to compete for shared leads—often spending $5,000–$10,000+ annually—Real Intent's territorial exclusivity means agents own their market's lead data outright.

The core membership ($208.33/month billed annually) delivers up to 100 buying and selling intent leads monthly—including email, phone, address, demographic data, and intent signals—direct from the platform's predictive engine. Co-founder Martin Simms, a former public company CFO, noted that the unit economics of exclusive territory ownership fundamentally change an agent's ROI calculus compared to traditional shared-lead models, and that investing in comprehensive social coverage is a compounding strategy that pays dividends in the long run.

Proven Performance

Real Intent's Listing Engine has demonstrated 8% lead-to-appointment conversion rates—significantly exceeding the industry average of 3–5%. Listing Engine is now rolled into Superagent at a shockingly affordable price, made possible by the technological and AI efficiency of Real Intent's platform. The addition of Superagent's multi-channel presence is expected to further accelerate these results by maintaining consistent visibility with prospects throughout their decision timeline.

Availability

Superagent is available immediately to new and existing Real Intent members—and works especially well for brokers, team leads, and brokerages looking to scale lead generation across multiple territories. Interested agents can visit realintent.co to book a free consultation with the Real Intent team, although availability is limited. And because zipcodes are exclusive under the 1AgentPerZip™ model, territories are filling up quickly.

About Real Intent

Real Intent operates the world's first ZIP code exclusivity lead program through 1AgentPerZip™. Founded in 2024 by Aaron Rafferty, Martin Simms, and Prerit Das, the company has quickly become the hottest new company in the real estate technology space, providing agents exclusive access to AI-driven predictive buyer and seller data in their chosen territories. The platform identifies consumers likely to transact real estate, delivering up to 1,200 high-intent leads per ZIP code annually. Real Intent serves over 1,000 agents who benefit from true territorial monopoly over their market's lead data. Real Intent is a subsidiary of Standard Labs. Follow Real Intent on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

contact@realintent.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41fb98f8-998c-4c31-a1d3-4012c109958a