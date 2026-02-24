Davis Commodities Strengthens Revenue Visibility with US$20 Million Pipeline from Leading International Food Trade Exhibition

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (“Davis Commodities” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: DTCK) has further strengthened its position as a high-performance global agri-commodities platform following its highly successful participation in a leading international food trade exhibition in January 2026. Showcasing its flagship consumer brand, Maxwill, the Group converted strong international demand into a combination of secured orders and advanced commercial discussions with an aggregate value of approximately US$20 million, enhancing revenue visibility over the next 6–12 months and reinforcing the Company’s forward growth trajectory.

This newly originated pipeline adds to an expanding foundation of repeat customer transactions, which have cumulatively generated approximately US$100 million in revenue. The growing base of recurring business underscores the strength of Davis Commodities’ long-standing trade relationships, as well as the increasing preference for the Group as a reliable and value-added global supply partner across key markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recurring Demand Supporting High-Quality Revenue

The continued growth in repeat orders reflects deep customer trust in the Group’s execution capabilities, pricing discipline, and fulfilment reliability. In a volume-driven commodities environment subject to price volatility, this level of customer retention is a critical driver of earnings quality and financial stability.

The US$100 million in recurring revenue:

Enhances revenue predictability and forward sales visibility

Reduces customer acquisition cost through relationship-driven growth

Shortens transaction cycles and improves working capital efficiency

Strengthens operating cash flow generation and supports disciplined capital allocation

A growing share of these repeat transactions is driven by branded and higher value-added products under Maxwill and other strategic portfolios, which the Group expects will gradually support a more resilient and higher-margin earnings profile over time.

Strategic Customer Wins with Leading FMCG Manufacturers

This expanding recurring business base provides a scalable platform for sustained top-line growth while reinforcing balance sheet efficiency.

Further underscoring the strength of its commercial execution, Davis Commodities has secured supply arrangements with several of Singapore’s leading fast-moving consumer goods and food & beverage manufacturers. These partnerships represent a significant milestone in the Group’s customer portfolio, reflecting growing recognition of its reliability, quality assurance standards, and supply chain capabilities in one of the region’s most competitive consumer markets.

These blue-chip customer engagements are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue continuity and recurring orders, while enhancing the Group’s domestic market penetration and brand credibility. The ability to support large-scale FMCG producers not only validates Davis Commodities’ operational scalability, but also strengthens its positioning as a preferred supply partner for high-volume, high-frequency procurement programmes.

By anchoring its growth on long-term relationships with established industry players, the Group continues to build a more resilient, higher-visibility earnings base supported by consistent demand from essential consumer product manufacturers.

Converting Global Market Access into Scalable Financial Performance

The US$20 million pipeline originated from the exhibition demonstrates the Group’s ability to convert its international market presence into measurable financial outcomes. The opportunities comprise a mix of secured orders and advanced negotiations with new and existing customers, primarily for essential food commodities that form the core of Davis Commodities’ portfolio.

This combination of new deal flow and repeat transactions creates a dual-engine growth model that:

Supports accelerated revenue recognition over the coming quarters

Increases supply chain utilisation and trading velocity across core product categories

Improves operating leverage as transaction frequency and average order sizes rise

Strengthens earnings resilience across commodity price and demand cycles

With essential food commodities forming the core of its portfolio, Davis Commodities remains well-positioned to benefit from structurally resilient global demand.

A Repeatable and Diversified Expansion Model

Consistent participation in premier global trade platforms enables the Group to deepen existing partnerships while onboarding new customers across high-growth regions, including Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and selected African markets. The integration of long-term repeat business with newly originated contracts delivers:

Diversified and recurring revenue streams across geographies and customer segments

Greater financial planning visibility and run-rate predictability

Stronger deal flow that is less dependent on any single market or customer

A more resilient and higher-quality earnings trajectory through the cycle

This relationship-driven trading model continues to differentiate Davis Commodities as a trusted counterparty in the global food supply chain, particularly for customers seeking reliability, scale, and tailored sourcing solutions.

Management Commentary

Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman of Davis Commodities, said: “Our strong commercial outcomes from the January 2026 exhibition clearly demonstrate the scalability of our platform and the quality of our customer relationships. The approximately US$20 million pipeline, on top of around US$100 million in repeat revenue generated over the past two years, gives us greater confidence in our revenue run-rate and earnings visibility for the coming periods.

“We remain focused on disciplined execution — deepening partnerships with our existing customers, expanding into attractive new markets, and growing our branded and higher value-added product portfolio. At the same time, we continue to prioritise cash flow generation, prudent risk management, and a strong balance sheet, which together underpin our commitment to long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Outlook: Strengthening Revenue Run-Rate, Earnings Visibility and Shareholder Value

The combination of an approximately US$20 million active commercial pipeline and a US$100 million recurring revenue base provides a strong foundation for:

Sustained volume and revenue growth in the near to medium term

Improved earnings consistency, supported by a higher share of recurring and value-added business

Enhanced return on working capital through faster cash conversion and disciplined inventory management

Long-term shareholder value creation driven by scalable growth and prudent capital allocation

As the Group continues to scale both its bulk trading operations and its branded consumer segment, Davis Commodities is progressively building a more diversified, higher-margin, and higher-visibility earnings structure. The Board and management remain committed to maintaining transparent communication with the capital markets and to executing a strategy that balances growth with risk management, supporting both business expansion and the interests of all shareholders.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specialises in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands, Maxwill and Taffy, in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services.

The Company utilises an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries.