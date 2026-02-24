All County Tire & Auto Expands South Florida Presence with Acquisition of Customer 1 Tire and Auto Care in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach, FL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All County Tire & Auto, a trusted name in automotive repair across Florida and a Straightaway brand, is proud to announce the acquisition of Customer 1 Tire & Auto Care in Boynton Beach, Florida. The acquisition marks the company’s ninth shop in the state.





Customer 1 Tire & Auto, founded by Warren Seckler, has built a loyal customer base by delivering dependable service and professional care for more than 35 years. The acquisition reflects All County’s efforts to grow in the South Florida community, further demonstrating its commitment to providing trusted auto care across the state of Florida.



“We are excited to welcome Customer 1 Tire & Auto to the All County family,” says Steve Rich, brand president of All County Tire & Auto. “For over three decades, they have served the Boynton Beach community, and we are proud to welcome their team and continue building relationships in South Florida.”





Customer 1 Tire & Auto Care will continue operating from its Boynton Beach location, ensuring customers experience the same level of service and familiarity they’ve come to trust, now supported by the resources and network of All County Tire & Auto.



“When the time came to sell my shop, choosing the right partner mattered most,” said Warren Seckler, owner of Customer 1 Tire & Auto. ” I’m incredibly grateful for the experience and the integrity shown throughout the entire process. From start to finish, the transition was handled with care, transparency, and genuine respect for what we built. I have full confidence in All County to carry the business forward.”





This acquisition reinforces All County Tire & Auto’s focus on long-term partnerships and community-centered service, supporting local teams while strengthening its presence throughout South Florida.





###

About All County Tire & Auto

All County Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has been providing full-service automotive repair and maintenance to Florida drivers for over two decades. Family-owned and locally operated, All County Tire & Auto is dedicated to delivering “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” From everyday maintenance to complex diagnostics, All County Tire & Auto keeps customers safe and vehicles running strong. Learn more at www.allcountyautorepair.com.

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 85 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Washington, and Idaho. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and to being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975