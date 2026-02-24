Premium Organic Travel Neck Pillow Debuts with Ergonomic Innovation

Lake Worth Beach, Florida, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proglobe, a U.S.-based travel comfort brand, today announced the availability of the Luxe Organic Cotton Neck Pillow, an ergonomic travel neck pillow designed for extended seated travel. Built for flights and other long-duration trips, the Luxe model pairs a premium travel pillow with organic cotton surface in skin-contact areas with structured internal support aimed at maintaining comfortable alignment while sitting upright.

Luxe Organic Cotton Neck Pillow

At the core of the Luxe Organic Cotton Neck Pillow is ErgoLine™ Technology, Proglobe’s

proprietary ergonomic support system developed to help travelers maintain a more stable

head-and-neck position while seated upright. The organic cotton surface is placed directly in skin-contact areas, offering a breathable and soft-touch finish that distinguishes the Luxe model from synthetic or plush alternatives commonly found in the travel accessories market.

“Travel comfort comes down to what touches your skin and how well the shape supports you over time,” said Dan Siljestroem, Founder and CEO of Proglobe. “With the Luxe Organic Cotton Neck Pillow, we focused on breathable, skin-contact materials and built ErgoLine™ Technology into the design so travelers have a more structured, comfortable option for longer flights.”

The Luxe Organic Cotton Neck Pillow is designed for common travel settings where seated posture is maintained for hours, including air travel, rail travel, and road trips. Proglobe developed the Luxe model as part of its premium travel comfort accessories line, with a focus on durable construction and repeat-use comfort for frequent travelers.

The Proglobe Luxe Organic Cotton Neck Pillow is available online at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FP3NCVJV

About Proglobe

Proglobe is a U.S.-based premium travel comfort brand dedicated to designing refined, functional travel accessories for modern explorers. The company specializes in ergonomic neck pillows that combine thoughtful engineering, sustainable materials, and elevated design. Headquartered in Florida, Proglobe serves customers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The brand focuses on innovation-driven product development and long-lasting comfort solutions for travelers seeking performance without compromising quality.

