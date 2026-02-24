21shares Launches Spot Sui ETF (TSUI) in the United States

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Spot SUI ETF (TSUI), which has officially started trading on Nasdaq. TSUI allows U.S. investors to integrate SUI into their portfolios via traditional brokerage accounts, without the need to directly hold or manage digital wallets.

TSUI is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (" '40 Act"), and is not subject to the same regulations and protections as '40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. TSUI is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. SUI assets are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in TSUI is not a direct investment in SUI.

Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Fee Inception Date Issuer TSUI US90137U1007 NASDAQ USD 0.30% 24 February 2026 21Shares US LLC



Sui is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain founded by former leaders of Meta’s Diem and Libra initiatives. Designed to support global payments, tokenization, and decentralized finance at scale, Sui enables digital value to move with the speed and simplicity of modern internet applications.

With the introduction of TSUI, 21shares now offers both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to Sui in the U.S., giving investors greater flexibility depending on their risk profile and investment horizon.

“Following our successful launch of a leveraged SUI product, the introduction of TSUI represents the next step in expanding access to Sui through a straightforward, spot-based structure,” said Duncan Moir, President of 21shares. “Sui’s rapid ecosystem growth, technical strength, and institutional relevance were clear to us early on. We are pleased to provide U.S. investors with transparent tools to access this next-generation blockchain.”

“TSUI marks yet another widely-available access point to Sui, leveraging the industry’s preeminent tech stack to support global payments use cases and financial applications at scale,” said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and CEO of Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. “In a little more than two years, Sui has made significant inroads into payments and cross-border settlement, which has transformed it into one of the world’s most robust onchain economies and attracted the interest of leading institutions like 21shares as a result.”

Sui has rapidly grown into one of the most active blockchains, with $6.5 billion in 30-day DEX volume and processing over $100 billion in stablecoin transfer volume for six consecutive months. Its object-centric architecture, built using the Move programming language, enables scalable, low-latency infrastructure capable of supporting payments, tokenized assets, and advanced financial applications.

21shares has been a pioneer in crypto exchange-traded products globally and continues to expand its U.S. presence following its acquisition by FalconX, one of the world’s largest digital asset prime brokers.

The launch of TSUI reflects growing confidence in Sui’s long-term role in capital markets and reinforces 21shares’ commitment to delivering institutional-grade access to digital assets across market cycles.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

About Sui

Sui, where money moves as freely as messages, is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for scalable finance and global payments. Founded by the core team behind Meta’s stablecoin initiative and powered by an object-centric model, Sui makes assets, permissions, and user data programmable and ownable. Sui’s primitives offer builders everything they need to create high-performance payments and financial applications, including instant agentic payments. Learn more at sui.io .

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that TSUI (“the Fund”) will generate a profit for investors.

There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks. SUI is a relatively new asset class, and the market for SUI is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. SUI is largely unregulated and SUI investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Crypto assets, such as SUI, operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a “virtual asset” or “digital asset,” and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money.

SUI is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. SUI is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for SUI, and other factors. There is no assurance that SUI will maintain its value over the long-term.

The trading prices of many digital assets, including SUI, have experienced extreme volatility in recent periods and may continue to do so. Extreme volatility in the future, including further declines in the trading prices of SUI, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Shares and the Shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

Failure by the Fund’s SUI Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Fund’s SUI could result in a loss to the Fund. Shareholders cannot be assured that the SUI Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the SUI held by the custodian on behalf of the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of SUI. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in SUI. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning SUI directly. Shares of the Fund are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Fund and only large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

If an active trading market for the Shares does not develop or continue to exist, the market prices and liquidity of the Shares may be adversely affected.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Fund please read the Fund’s prospectus: https://www.21shares.com/en-us/product/SUI

The Marketing Agent is Foreside Global Services, LLC

21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to the Fund.

21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services LLC

