Neural Earth Closes $9.3M Oversubscribed Seed to Accelerate AI Risk Intelligence Platform

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neural Earth today announced it has closed a $9.3 million Seed round to scale its AI-powered geospatial risk intelligence platform for property and casualty insurance and real estate. The round was 3× oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor conviction in Neural Earth’s ability to help carriers and investors quantify climate-driven risk, optimize workflows, and accelerate business-critical decisions. This close enables the company to begin Series A discussions while scaling hiring and customer expansion.

The financing positions Neural Earth to scale its enterprise platform as property and casualty insurers, reinsurers, and institutional real estate firms confront escalating climate complexity that has outpaced legacy risk assessment tools. By unifying fragmented planetary data through advanced AI and proprietary analytics, Neural Earth enables organizations to assess risk, validate exposures, and improve financial modeling with unprecedented speed and precision.

Strategic investors include executives from insurance carriers, real estate investment firms, and technology companies, reflecting strong industry validation of Neural Earth’s approach to real-time, AI-driven risk intelligence.

What the funding enables:

Go-to-market expansion: onboarding additional carriers/reinsurers and institutional real estate firms; scaling channel and data partner motion.

onboarding additional carriers/reinsurers and institutional real estate firms; scaling channel and data partner motion. Product acceleration: deeper models that fuse geospatial imagery with proprietary analytics for higher fidelity, property-level risk signals (flood, wind, wildfire) and automated diligence workflows.

deeper models that fuse geospatial imagery with proprietary analytics for higher fidelity, property-level risk signals (flood, wind, wildfire) and automated diligence workflows. Operational scale: priority hires across data science, applied research, and enterprise customer success to support aggressive growth.





“This milestone reflects investor confidence in our vision and validates market urgency for solutions that match the pace of environmental change,” said Blair Austin Childs, Co-founder and CEO of Neural Earth. “We’re building critical infrastructure for an industry where traditional risk models are breaking down. The overwhelming demand signals that sophisticated investors recognize both the scale of this problem and Neural Earth’s differentiated approach to solving it.”

Platform Capabilities

Orchestration of business data, satellite imagery, environmental sensors, and proprietary datasets

Natural language translation of complex geospatial queries into simple analysis

AI-driven risk scoring for climate, wildfire, flood, and other perils

Portfolio-level exposure analysis for institutional investors and carriers

API-centric architecture for seamless workflow integration





The funding will further accelerate product development, market expansion, and partnerships with insurance carriers, reinsurers, private equity firms, and real estate investment trusts, and will grow Neural Earth’s team across engineering, data science, and industry expertise.

About Neural Earth

Neural Earth brings clarity to physical risk, enabling leaders to act with confidence and make resilient business-critical decisions. Today’s environmental, economic, and infrastructure challenges are deeply interconnected, yet the data required to understand these relationships is scattered across siloed and aging systems. As markets evolve and adapt, organizations that rely on outdated or incomplete information don’t just fall behind, they fail. Neural Earth enables business execution; delivering a single AI-powered decision intelligence platform that unifies planetary, governmental, and asset-level data with your portfolio, turning complexity into decision-ready insight in seconds, not weeks. Learn more at Neural-Earth.io.

For further information email media@neural.io