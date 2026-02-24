Sink Topper Offers Renovation-Free Solution for Limited Bathroom Counter Space

Simi Valley, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sink Topper announced its patented, foldable sink cover designed to address a common bathroom challenge: limited counter space. The product transforms the unused sink basin into a functional surface, instantly creating additional room without renovation, remodeling, or permanent installation.

Small bathrooms in apartments, dorms, RVs, and homes with pedestal sinks often lack sufficient room for makeup, hair tools, and everyday accessories. Sink Topper was created to provide a simple, non-permanent way to make better use of existing bathroom layouts without altering fixtures or cabinetry.

The cover features a cutout section that allows faucet access while in place, preserving the sink’s normal functionality. Made from heat-resistant silicone rated up to 480°F, it accommodates common styling tools and helps protect sink surfaces. A reinforced internal stainless-steel frame provides added structure for everyday essentials, while the flexible design allows it to fold flat for storage in a drawer, cabinet, or travel bag.

Sink Topper’s silicone features a pearl-infused finish that creates a subtle marbled appearance, offering a more refined look than standard flat silicone alternatives. A textured surface also allows users to clean makeup brushes directly on the cover using soap and water.

“Many bathrooms simply were not built with enough counter space for how people get ready today,” said Christine Hyde, Media Relations for Sink Topper. “Sink Topper was created to add practical counter space quickly, without changing the bathroom or installing anything permanently.”

Available in two sizes to fit a range of bathroom sink widths, Sink Topper is positioned for modern small- space living, including apartments, dormitories, and recreational vehicles where flexibility and portability matter.

Sink Topper is available through the brand’s Amazon storefront at https://amazon.com/sinktopper

About Sink Topper

Sink Topper is a patented bathroom accessory brand focused on practical solutions for small and compact living spaces. The foldable silicone sink cover combines heat-resistant construction, structural reinforcement, and a distinctive pearl-infused finish to support flexible, non-permanent space solutions. The brand serves apartments, dormitories, recreational vehicles, and other space-conscious environments where adaptability and efficiency are valued.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=4OY8HmK5KnM