Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size to Worth USD 312.97 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare cloud computing market size accounted for USD 63.9 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 75.17 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 312.97 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 17.22% from 2026 to 2035. The growing demand for the digital transformation, telehealth adoption, and cost-effectiveness drives the market growth.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Highlights

North America holds the largest market share at 41% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience strong growth, with a CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

The private cloud segment led the market with the biggest market share in 2025.

The non-clinical information system segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2025.

The services segment contributed the largest market revenue share in 2025.

Healthcare providers are expected to generate the major market share in 2025.

What is Healthcare Cloud Computing?

Healthcare cloud computing is revolutionizing medical data management by using a remote, internet-hosted, cloud-based platform to replace conventional on-premise IT infrastructure. It enables safe, real-time access to electronic medical records, telehealth, and medical imaging, driving improved care delivery by minimizing IT expenses. This market is experiencing rapid growth due to the immediate need for high-capacity storage for rapidly increasing data volumes, the rise in remote patients, and the integration of AI-driven technologies.

This market is driven by a surge in telehealth and remote services, especially after the pandemic, and cost-effectiveness and flexibility, as it reduces operational costs.

Market Opportunity

The healthcare cloud computing market is cantered upon accelerating digital transformation, pivoting from conventional on-premise servers to scalable public or hybrid cloud infrastructure. It aims to improve data management and enhance patient outcomes through telehealth and AI-driven tools while streamlining the costs. Government mandates for electronic health record adoption are driving the market towards cloud-based solutions. It further boosts the market by enabling real-time collaboration, enhances patient care through data access, and supports compliance with regulatory standards.

The healthcare cloud computing market is experiencing the highest penetration among large, institutionally integrated organizations, particularly within Medicare and Medicaid entities and hospital systems. Survey data shows that 92% of respondents from Medicare and Medicaid organizations are currently using cloud computing and storage infrastructure, positioning them as leaders in the healthcare sector's cloud migration.

This early adoption is strongly tied to long-standing federal digitization initiatives, such as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009, which accelerated the adoption of electronic health records and broader IT modernization within government-linked programs. Hospitals are close behind, with 91% of hospital staff reporting active use of cloud infrastructure. This reflects the operational complexity of large hospital networks, multidisciplinary care delivery, and data-heavy workflows. These trends collectively demonstrate how regulatory alignment, organizational scale, and operational needs have made public health programs and hospital systems the main drivers of cloud adoption in healthcare.

Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 63.90 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 75.17 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 312.97Billion Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 17.22% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product, Cloud Deployment, Application, Service, End User, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmental Insights

Application Insights

Which Application Dominated the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

The non-clinical information system segment dominated the healthcare cloud computing market by holding the highest revenue share in 2025. It is dominating this market due to reduced administrative cost, the need to streamline operational efficiency, and the management of a large volume of non-clinical data. The market is driven by increases in technological adoption, affordability, flexible pricing models, and meeting strict compliance standards. This segment is crucial for modern, efficient healthcare management.

The clinical information system segment is the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period. It is witnessing rapid growth due to a surge in demand for real-time data access, improved compatibility, and cost-effective expansion. The integration of AI and advanced analytics and the surge in telemedicine and remote monitoring further boost the market.

Deployment Insights

Why Did the Private Segment Dominate the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

The private segment dominated the healthcare cloud computing market with the biggest market share in 2025. It leads the market due to the essential need for high security, stringent data control, and adherence to regulatory standards while handling patient information. It provides dedicated, safe, and tailored infrastructure that minimizes data leakage risks. This segment allows smooth integration and tailored customization without halting existing operation. The growth of this sector is further supported by the need for secure, dedicated infrastructure for crucial, data-intensive applications like PACS.

The hybrid segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. It is experiencing rapid growth because it offers a perfect balance between rigorous HIPAA regulatory standards and the flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient nature of public clouds. The market is driven by operational resilience that reduces the risks of downtime, supports modernization, and promotes interoperability.

Services Insights

Why the Software as a Service Segment Is Dominating the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

The software-as-a-service segment dominated the healthcare cloud computing industry with the largest market revenue share in 2025 and is expected to grow tremendously during the forecasted period. This segment dominates this market due to its affordability, ease of deployment, and reduced maintenance, enabling providers to focus on patient care, boosting interoperability while expanding remote accessibility. It ensures the rapid adoption of electronic health records and telemedicine, which ensures secure, critical, and reliable data.

With ease in deployment and on-demand scalability, SaaS solutions are necessary for modern healthcare agility, especially for telehealth and remote patient monitoring. This segment is propelled by electronic healthcare records, medical billing, and CRM platforms, ensuring it holds the largest market share.

End-User Insights

Which End-User held the Largest Share in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

The healthcare provider segment held the largest share in the healthcare cloud computing market in 2025 due to the immediate requirement to manage the huge volume of patient data, pivot towards value-based care, and adopt digital tools and AI-powered technologies. Its ability to manage vast amounts of data in safe, reliable, and scalable data to store and access the data easily. Expansion of telemedicine and remote monitoring has further boosted this market. The cloud solution allows providers to shift towards cost-effective operational models to minimize IT overhead and improve financial management. The dominance of providers is further reinforced by their need to adopt and combine various healthcare IT solutions to optimize workflow in response to technological advancement.

The healthcare prayer segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This segment is witnessing tremendous growth due to the immediate need for cost-effective ecosystems, advanced data analytics, and improved interoperability to manage high-volume data. This market is further driven by a shift towards value-based care, data integration and exchange, security, and adherence to regulatory standards.

Regional Insights

U.S. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size and Growth 2026 to 2035

The U.S. healthcare cloud computing market size accounted for USD 23.58 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach around USD 117.9billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.46% from 2026 to 2035.

Why Is North America Dominating the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

North America dominated the healthcare cloud computing market with a 41% share in 2025. It dominates this market due to mature IT infrastructure, a surge in the adoption of electronic health records, and strict regulatory standards. This market is propelled by high healthcare spending, notable investment in AI/cloud technologies, and the presence of tech giants. Rapid adoption of digital technologies and advanced IT further accelerates the market. These cloud computing models are easily accessible and cost-effective, reducing upfront infrastructure costs.

Which Region is experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This market is experiencing massive growth due to intense government-led digital initiatives, rapid adoption of telemedicine, and demand for growing data volume solutions. The market is propelled by expansion of data center infrastructure and massive investment in safe AI-driven cloud platforms. Rapidly aging populations are accelerating the adoption of efficient digital healthcare management tools. Healthcare providers are adopting cloud computing to modernize their IT, shifting from traditional systems to more agile, cost-efficient, and scalable infrastructure, which is further boosting the market.

India Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size 2025 to 2034 (USD Billion)

The India healthcare cloud computing market size accounted for USD 3.03 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 3.62 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 20.23 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 20.89% from 2025 to 2034.

Japan Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Trends

Japan stands as a leader in the Asian healthcare sector, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals and clinics across the country are generally equipped with electronic medical records (EMRs), diagnostic imaging systems, and various other technologies. According to NIH data, the adoption of EMRs in Japan varies by hospital size, with approximately 73.3% of hospitals using EMRs. Larger hospitals show higher adoption rates. Despite the widespread use of EMRs, a fully paperless system remains limited. Moreover, Japan’s aging population is driving a growing demand for remote patient monitoring, which is contributing to advancements in telehealth.

Europe Accelerates Digital Care: Cloud Computing Transforms Healthcare Systems

Europe’s healthcare cloud computing market is expanding, fueled by the increasing adoption of digital health records, a rise in telemedicine, and the growing need for secure, scalable data management solutions. Strong government backing for healthcare digitalization, stringent data protection regulations like GDPR, and an increasing demand for AI-driven analytics are all accelerating the shift to cloud-based healthcare. Additionally, hospitals are transitioning to cost-effective, interoperable IT systems that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

UK Healthcare Goes Cloud-First: Driving Smarter, Connected Care Ecosystems

The UK market is experiencing significant growth due to the rapid digitalization of healthcare services, a higher adoption rate of electronic health records, and the expanding use of telehealth platforms. Cloud solutions provide secure, scalable data storage and enable better care coordination across both NHS and private providers. Government initiatives supporting digital transformation, the rising demand for AI-driven analytics, and the need for cost-efficient IT infrastructure are key factors driving the expansion of the cloud healthcare market in the UK.

Competitive Landscape

Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc

Microsoft Corp

Iron Mountain Inc

Qualcomm Inc

AthenahealthInc

GNAX Health

EMC Corp

VMware Inc

Others



Recent Development

In September 2025, Oracle Health launched the Oracle AI Center of Excellence for healthcare to help customers maximize the value of AI across clinical, operational, and financial workflows.

In January 2026, Claude for Life Sciences is expanding that feature set in two ways. By introducing Claude for Healthcare, a complementary set of tools and resources that allow healthcare providers, payers, and health tech companies and startups to use Claude for medical purposes through HIPAA-ready products.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Healthcare Provider Solutions Clinical Information Systems EHR/EMR Telehealth Solutions PACS/VNA PHM Solutions LIS PIS RIS Non-clinical Information Systems RCM Solutions HIE Solutions Financial Management Solutions SCM Solutions Billings and Account Management Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions Claims Management Solutions Payment Management Solutions Provider Network Management Solutions Fraud Management Solutions CMR Solutions





By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid



By Application

Clinical Information System Telehealth Solutions Computerized Physician Order Entry Population Health Management (PHM) Solutions Electronic Medical Records Pharmacy Information System Radiology Information System Others

Non-clinical Information System Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Billing & Accounts Management Solutions Claims Management Others





By Service

Platform as a service (Paas)

Infrastructure as a service (Iaas)

Software as a service (Saas)



By End Users

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

East & Africa



