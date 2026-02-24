Fairway Wealth Management Marks Next Growth Chapter with Refreshed Brand, Website and Partner Promotions

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Wealth Management, an independent, fee-only fiduciary advisory firm, today launched a comprehensive brand and digital transformation—debuting a new visual identity and redesigned website that reflect the firm’s steady growth and expanded investments in technology, talent, and client experience.

As part of this evolution, Fairway promoted Dina Leader Powers, CPA, CFP®, and Brian Tullio, JD, LL.M, CFP®, to Partner of Wealth Advisory Services, growing the partnership group to six. “These promotions reflect the leadership our clients already experience from Dina and Brian and further strengthen the depth and continuity of our team,” said Fairway President Mark Weiskind.





Dina Leader Powers, CPA, CFP® Brian Tullio, JD, LL.M., CFP®





“Since 2002, Fairway has upheld a long-standing commitment to client service, and we are pleased to introduce an updated brand and website that more clearly reflects who we are today” said Weiskind. “This refresh began with a simple goal: to create a more consistent, modern experience across our website and digital communications. As we worked through that process, it became clear that our brand should more fully represent the way we serve our clients.

“Fairway has always been built around service, transparency, and the ability to simplify complex financial decisions. Our updated visual identity and FWM monogram are designed to reflect those principles while reinforcing what matters most to us: our people, our relationships, and the long-term leadership, coordination, and results we provide to the families we serve”.

Investing in Client Experience

In addition to enhancing its leadership team and visual brand identity, Fairway continues to invest in its service team, technology, and resource capabilities as the firm looks to further enhance the client experience and help the team deliver an even higher level of service.

Next-Gen Support : Fairway has added three associate advisors to support the advisory teams and help assist with a growing network of next-gen clients.

: Fairway has added three associate advisors to support the advisory teams and help assist with a growing network of next-gen clients. Enhanced Planning: The firm has transitioned its financial planning software to eMoney, strengthening the ability to dynamically review and assess financial decision-making models.

The firm has transitioned its financial planning software to eMoney, strengthening the ability to dynamically review and assess financial decision-making models. Family Office Expansion: Fairway joined the Family Wealth Alliance in 2026 to support an expansion of family office service capabilities beginning this year.

Fairway joined the Family Wealth Alliance in 2026 to support an expansion of family office service capabilities beginning this year. Upgraded Portfolio Management Platform: Looking ahead to later this year, Fairway anticipates upgrading its portfolio management system. The new platform will provide enhanced ability to track alternative investments, improved client reporting, a more robust client portal, and the ability to view a client’s entire financial picture and history on a single platform.

“The investments we’re making – in our team, our technology and our brand – are centered on enhancing the client experience and helping our team deliver an even higher level of service. We’re proud of the strides we’ve made over the last year, and we look forward to what lies ahead,” said Weiskind.

About Fairway Wealth Management

Since 2002, Fairway Wealth Management has served as a personal CFO and Multi-Family Office for families managing significant financial resources. Through expert advice and advisory team leadership, Fairway provides leadership, coordination and results for families who want to grow their wealth and see it support their goals across generations. Based in Independence, Ohio, as of February 2026, Fairway advises clients in over 30 states, with assets under management in excess of $3 billion. Learn more about Fairway Wealth Management: fairwaywealth.com

