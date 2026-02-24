SEDA Expands its Clean Energy, Climate Policy, and Sustainable Finance Expertise with the Addition of Adam Zurofsky

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading consulting firm providing world-class consulting and financial expert witness services, announced today that Adam Zurofsky joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Adam brings an exceptional combination of policy leadership, financial sophistication, and litigation experience,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. “His background at the highest levels of government, combined with his experience advising on complex financial and governance matters, significantly strengthens our ability to support clients in high-stakes disputes, investigations, and regulatory proceedings involving energy transition, climate policy, and sustainable finance.”

Adam Zurofsky is a nationally recognized leader in clean energy, climate policy, and sustainable finance, with deep experience spanning government, nonprofit leadership, academia, and private legal practice. He has played a central role in shaping major U.S. and state-level decarbonization initiatives, working at the intersection of policy innovation, financial systems, and climate action.

Mr. Zurofsky served from 2017 to 2019 as New York State's Deputy Secretary for Energy and Financial Services, where he oversaw all aspects of New York State's energy, climate, and finance portfolios, and then as the Director of State Policy and Agency Management, where he developed and implemented the State's major policy initiatives across all sectors and oversaw the management of over 75 executive agencies. During this time, Adam played a leading role in all of the State's decarbonization and energy transition efforts, including the development of New York's off-shore wind industry, the decarbonization of its pension funds, and the passage of the State's landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act ("CLCPA").

After leaving public service, Adam served as the Founding Executive Director of Rewiring America, an NGO that promotes widespread electrification as a key to combating climate change while spurring economic development. In that capacity, he worked directly with the Biden Administration and Congress in developing and establishing the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (i.e., the national “Green Bank”), as well as the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebates (HEAR) program, among other initiatives. From 2022 to 2023, he served as the Executive Director of the Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, where he led the effort of seven-state coalition to advance the development and deployment of clean hydrogen in the Northeast.

Since 2019, Adam has also been a member of the Adjunct Faculty at Columbia University, where his coursework focuses on the role of states and cities in advancing climate progress. He also serves as a senior advisor at Columbia's Center on Global Energy Policy and its Center for Sustainable Investment and is a member of the Board of Directors of New York's Environmental Facilities Corporation.

Adam began his career in private law practice at Cahill Gordon and Reindel, LLP, where he became a partner in 2006, and specialized in complex litigation and corporate governance advisory work, including representing Standard & Poor's on a global basis in connection with matters arising from the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. He holds an A.B., with honors, in Political Science from Stanford University and a J.D., cum laude from Harvard Law School.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA Experts is a financial services consulting firm specializing in disputes and investigations. We partner with leading global law firms and financial institutions, delivering deep financial expertise, access to premier industry experts, and decades of litigation support experience. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.